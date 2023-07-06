On this page

dyte-spotlight-grid

A grid component that renders two lists of participants: pinnedParticipants and participants .

You can customize the layout to a column view, by default is is row .

Participants from pinnedParticipants[] are rendered inside a larger grid.

are rendered inside a larger grid. Participants from participants[] array are rendered in a smaller grid.

< dyte-spotlight-grid class = " dyte-el " > </ dyte-spotlight-grid >

< dyte-spotlight-grid layout = " column " class = " dyte-el " > </ dyte-spotlight-grid >



< script >

const elements = document . getElementsByClassName ( 'dyte-el' ) ;

for ( const el of elements ) {

el . participants = [ meeting . self ] ;

el . pinnedParticipants = [ meeting . self ] ;

}

</ script >



< style >

dyte-spotlight-grid {

height : 360 px ;

width : 100 % ;

}

</ style >

