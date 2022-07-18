dyte-button
A button that follows Dyte's Design System.
<dyte-button>Primary</dyte-button>
<dyte-button variant="secondary">Secondary</dyte-button>
Props
disabled
Where the button is disabled or not
Default
false
Type
boolean
iconPack
Icon pack
Default
defaultIconPack
Type
IconPack
kind
Button type
Default
'button'
Type
"button" | "icon" | "wide"
reverse
Whether to reverse order of children
Default
false
Type
boolean
size
Size
Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"
t
Language
Default
useLanguage()
Type
DyteI18n
variant
Button variant
Default
'primary'
Type
"danger" | "ghost" | "primary" | "secondary"