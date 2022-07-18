dyte-icon
An icon component which accepts an svg string and renders it.
<dyte-icon
icon='<svg fill="none" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M21.989 11.946a1.991 1.991 0 0 1-2.05 1.99l-4.738-.139-3.454 7.143c-.277.574-.86.94-1.498.94a.926.926 0 0 1-.919-1.037l.862-7.193-3.765-.11-.49 1.341a1.29 1.29 0 0 1-1.211.847.901.901 0 0 1-.901-.902V13.35l-.81-.169a1.261 1.261 0 0 1 0-2.469l.81-.168V9.066c0-.46.343-.838.788-.894l.113-.007a1.29 1.29 0 0 1 1.21.846l.492 1.34 3.751-.11-.849-7.084a.93.93 0 0 1-.005-.055l-.002-.055c0-.511.415-.926.926-.926.585 0 1.123.307 1.423.8l.075.14 3.403 7.035 4.79-.14a1.991 1.991 0 0 1 2.048 1.932l.001.058Z" fill="currentColor"/></svg>'
></dyte-icon>