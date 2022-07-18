Skip to main content

dyte-menu

A menu component.

<dyte-menu placement="top">
  <dyte-button slot="trigger">Top Menu</dyte-button>
  <dyte-menu-list>
    <dyte-menu-item onclick="alert('You clicked alert()')">alert()</dyte-button>
  </dyte-menu-list>
</dyte-menu>

Props

iconPack

Icon pack

Default
defaultIconPack

placement

Placement of menu

Default
'bottom-end'
Type
"bottom" | "bottom-end" | "bottom-start" | "left" | "left-end" | "left-start" | "right" | "right-end" | "right-start" | "top" | "top-end" | "top-start"

size

Size

Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"

t

Language

Default
useLanguage()