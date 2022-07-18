dyte-menu
A menu component.
<dyte-menu placement="top">
<dyte-button slot="trigger">Top Menu</dyte-button>
<dyte-menu-list>
<dyte-menu-item onclick="alert('You clicked alert()')">alert()</dyte-button>
</dyte-menu-list>
</dyte-menu>
Props
iconPack
Icon pack
Default
defaultIconPack
Type
IconPack
placement
Placement of menu
Default
'bottom-end'
Type
"bottom" | "bottom-end" | "bottom-start" | "left" | "left-end" | "left-start" | "right" | "right-end" | "right-start" | "top" | "top-end" | "top-start"
size
Size
Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"
t
Language
Default
useLanguage()
Type
DyteI18n