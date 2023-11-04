Community packages
At Dyte, we believe in empowering developers to create innovative solutions that go beyond our own use cases. By opening access to some of our resources, we aim to foster creativity, collaboration, and technological advancement across diverse domains.
We are excited to see the new applications and platforms that you will build using our technology.
Packages
Device Emulator
Simulate media devices within your browser, by providing a seamless testing environment and enabling more efficient development and debugging.
OSS
Socket IO Client
SocketIO Client library for Android / iOS / JVM. Kotlin multi-platform port of socket.io client library
OSS
Troubleshooter (Coming soon)
Our diagnostic tool designed to analyze, identify, and resolve real-time communication issues, enhancing connection stability and performance.