Quickstart

This quickstart shows how to use Dyte's core SDKs to add live video and audio to your JavaScript based applications.

You'll learn how to:

Install the Dyte SDK

Initialize Dyte Client

Connect to the meeting

Go live!

You can install the package using CDN, npm or Yarn.

npm

yarn

CDN npm install @dytesdk/web-core

Install the SDK using npm. yarn add @dytesdk/web-core

Install the SDK using yarn. < script src = " https://cdn.dyte.in/core/dyte.js " />

Add the following script tag in the head of your HTML file.

Initialize the Dyte client. Call the init() method and pass the authToken.

authToken After you've created the meeting, add each participant to the meeting using the Add Participant API. The API response contains the authToken.

const meeting = await DyteClient . init ( {

authToken ,

} ) ;



Now, you have established the connection with the Dyte meeting server successfully. Next step is to join the room.

To join the meeting room, call joinRoom() method on the dyteClient instance as shown below.

await meeting . joinRoom ( ) ;



info Once the join room process completes roomJoined event is emitted on meeting.self namespace. If you want to perform any actions, such as enabling audio, video, or starting and stopping recording, you can do so after the roomJoined event is fired. For example: meeting . self . on ( 'roomJoined' , ( ) => {

console . log ( 'User has joined the room' , meeting . self . roomJoined ) ;



} ) ;



await meeting . joinRoom ( ) ;



Once the meeting is over, you can leave the meeting room.

To leave the meeting room, call leaveRoom() method on the dyteClient as shown below.