Dyte offers a real-time video and voice solution for integrating high-quality video/voice calls into your web, mobile, and desktop applications and websites.

Call recording, live streaming, webinars, live transcription and translation, chatting, polling, quizzes, and many other features are available with Dyte.

Dyte includes:

Core SDKs: These SDKs enable you to create high-quality custom video and voice calls with real-time communication. Core SDKs are completely customizable and simple to integrate.

UI Kit: Using Dyte"s prebuilt design library of UI components, you can integrate video and voice calls into your app or website in minutes.

The following platforms are currently supported:

Mobile: Flutter, Android (Java/Kotlin), iOS(Objective-C/Swift), React Native

Web: Javascript Core SDK + UI Kit for React JS, Angular, Web Components for everything else

Desktop: Electron

For more information, see Dyte docs