Frequently Asked Questions
Any questions?
We got you.
What does Dyte do?
What businesses can use Dyte?
What is a Developer Portal?
What are Presets?
What are Core SDKs used for?
What is the UI Kit?
What is the Plugin SDK?
How to access API Keys and other details from the Developer Portal?
How many people can join a Dyte meeting with audio & video turned ON?
How many attendees can be seen on a live grid?'
How many people can join a Dyte webinar?
What is an organization in Dyte?
Where can I find my auth token and room name?
Can I join a meeting from the mobile which is started on the web?
What are the minimum browser and internet requirements for Dyte?
What is the difference between a meeting and a session?
Which part of the meeting is customizable?
Can I record a meeting?
Where are the meeting recordings stored?
Where is Dyte hosted?
Can I self-host Dyte on my own servers?
What platforms, language, and technologies can I build on using Dyte?
What backend services can I use with Dyte?
What are webhooks?
How do I set up and transfer a recording to my storage configuration?
I'm unable to locate my recorded meeting through the Developer Portal or downloadUrl. Was my meeting successfully recorded?
How do I create a region-specific room?
Is it possible to record specific streams or users during a meeting, regardless of who is on the screen?
Can I send an attachment via chat in a live session?
Can I retrieve the chat history of a session?
What is the duration for which Dyte keeps chat records?
How do I view session metadata such as start time, end time, number of participants, and so on?
Is there a way for me to write on the screen during the meeting?
Can I add participants when creating a meeting only?
Can I pass recording parameters such as codec and storage configurations when creating a meeting or create a template that can be used for all the meetings?
Can I save my recordings directly to my storage bucket without saving them to Dyte?
What is the average file size of a Dyte recording?
What if our server fails to consume the webhook? When will they be fired again, and are they idempotent?
Is it possible to get the total running time of a session from the meeting.ended webhook?
What is the expected delay in the livestream, and what happens if it exceeds the expected delay?
What is the maximum number of hosts and viewers allowed to participate in a livestream?
What is the maximum number of users that the livestream can handle, and how does this impact its quality?
How do I manage viewer permissions for a livestream?
Can I join the livestream as a host in the middle of the livestream?
What permissions does a host require to start a livestream?
How much latency can be expected with Dyte's live streams?
Is it necessary to generate new stream keys for each live event?
I'm encountering audio and video problems while developing a live video solution for my app. I'm using Chrome to test the microphone and camera. What could be causing this?
How do I make a payment?
