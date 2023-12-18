Skip to main content

This topic provides an up-to-date list of all the events that can be used with webhooks. Please note that we're constantly adding new events.

All events follow a pattern, resource.event. Our goal is to design a consistent system that makes things easier to anticipate and code against.

NOTE

Events are subscription-only, which means you must opt-in to receive them. You will not receive updates for event types for which you have not opted in.

List of Events

Following are the events:

meeting.started

This event is received when a meeting starts. i.e: When the first participant joins a meeting.

The payload for this event is like the following:

{
  "event": "meeting.started",
  "meeting": {
    "id": "50c8940e-1b97-402a-97d6-2708b7feca41",
    "sessionId": "05e57591-d89e-45c9-ae44-08dc1eaad0e0",
    "title": "Meeting title",
    "roomName": "lcfvaa-absxch",
    "status": "LIVE",
    "createdAt": "2022-12-13T06:57:09.736Z",
    "startedAt": "2022-12-13T06:57:09.736Z",
    "organizedBy": {
      "id": "70c5d391-5bca-4cf3-9907-bec205798adb",
      "name": "Dyte"
    }
  }
}
NOTE

roomName is sent only if you've created your meeting using v1 APIs.

meeting.ended

This event is received when a meeting ends. i.e: When the last participant leaves a meeting or the host ends the meeting manually.

The payload for this event is like the following:

{
  "event": "meeting.ended",
  "meeting": {
    "id": "50c8940e-1b97-402a-97d6-2708b7feca41",
    "sessionId": "05e57591-d89e-45c9-ae44-58dc1eaad0e0",
    "title": "Meeting title",
    "status": "LIVE",
    "createdAt": "2022-12-13T06:57:09.736Z",
    "startedAt": "2022-12-13T06:57:09.736Z",
    "endedAt": "2022-12-13T07:04:37.052Z",
    "organizedBy": {
      "id": "70c5d391-5bca-4cf3-9907-bec205798adb",
      "name": "Dyte"
    }
  },
  "reason": "HOST_ENDED_MEETING"
}
info

Note that the reason can be one of HOST_ENDED_MEETING or ALL_PARTICIPANTS_LEFT.

meeting.participantJoined

This event is received when a participant joins the meeting.

The payload for this event is like the following:

{
  "event": "meeting.participantJoined",
  "meeting": {
    "id": "50c8940e-1b97-402a-97d6-240227feca41",
    "sessionId": "05e57591-d89e-45c9-ae44-78d53eaad0e0",
    "title": "Meeting title",
    "status": "LIVE",
    "createdAt": "2022-12-13T06:57:09.736Z",
    "startedAt": "2022-12-13T06:57:09.736Z",
    "organizedBy": {
      "id": "70c5d391-4bac-4cf3-9907-bec242342adb",
      "name": "Dyte"
    }
  },
  "participant": {
    "peerId": "e32fb785-ddd0-4b96-b577-879327c0082f",
    "userDisplayName": "John Doe",
    "clientSpecificId": "l08is183rld", // deprecated, use `customParticipantId` instead
    "customParticipantId": "l08is183rld",
    "joinedAt": "2022-12-13T06:57:51.631Z"
  }
}
attention!

The clientSpecificId field is deprecated. Please use customParticipantId instead.

meeting.participantLeft

This event is received when a participant leaves the meeting

The payload for this event is like the following:

{
  "event": "meeting.participantLeft",
  "meeting": {
    "id": "d9fc4d6a-a5a0-4430-9a73-d4ba14e597f9",
    "sessionId": "79365b9b-e5ef-452f-934e-e171d75d254b",
    "title": "Meeting title",
    "status": "LIVE",
    "createdAt": "2022-12-13T07:00:23.404Z",
    "startedAt": "2022-12-13T07:00:23.404Z",
    "organizedBy": {
      "id": "70c5d391-4bac-4cf3-9907-bec205798adb",
      "name": "Dyte"
    }
  },
  "participant": {
    "peerId": "023d3ea6-0af0-40ad-8aa3-6645c4ff1db8",
    "userDisplayName": "Mary Sue",
    "clientSpecificId": "dj287lon9c", // deprecated, use `customParticipantId` instead
    "customParticipantId": "dj287lon9c",
    "joinedAt": "2022-12-13T07:01:41.535Z",
    "leftAt": "2022-12-13T07:03:42.420Z"
  }
}
attention!

The clientSpecificId field is deprecated. Please use customParticipantId instead.

meeting.chatSynced

This event is received when the chat messages dump of a meeting becomes available after the meeting ends.

The payload for this event is like the following:

{
  "event": "meeting.chatSynced",
  "sessionId": "79365b9b-e5ef-452f-934e-e171d75d254b",
  "meetingId": "d9fc4d6a-a5a0-4430-9a73-d4ba14e597f9",
  "chatDownloadUrl": "https://sample.com",
  "chatDownloadUrlExpiry": "2022-12-13 07:08:39.051621Z",
  "organizedBy": {
    "id": "70c5d391-4bac-4cf3-9907-bec205798adb",
    "name": "Dyte"
  }
}

meeting.transcript

This event is received when the chat messages dump of a meeting becomes available after the meeting ends.

The payload for this event is like the following:

{
  "event": "meeting.transcript",
  "meeting": {
    "id": "bbbba351-90c5-487f-8358-ce4885555134",
    "sessionId": "01eab2e1-3cd4-4237-8cf3-c8c071ef87e9",
    "title": "Meeting",
    "status": "LIVE",
    "createdAt": "2023-08-10T10:31:20.173Z",
    "startedAt": "2023-08-10T10:31:20.173Z",
    "endedAt": "2023-08-10T10:33:56.771Z",
    "organizedBy": {
      "id": "d6f046b8-b638-4cf7-8090-d9332447ae49",
      "name": "Dyte"
    }
  },
  "transcriptDownloadUrl": "https://sample.com/transcript.csv",
  "transcriptDownloadUrlExpiry": "2023-12-13 07:08:39.051621Z"
}

recording.statusUpdate

This event is received when the status of a recording changes. The possible values for a recording's status are INVOKED, RECORDING, UPLOADING, UPLOADED, and ERRORED

{
  "event": "recording.statusUpdate",
  "recording": {
    "id": "97cb480d-5840-4528-ace3-919b5e386c68",
    "recordingId": "97cb480d-5840-4528-ace3-919b5e386c68",
    "meetingId": "26c31468-55d4-4099-b49d-109778b182df",
    "organizationId": "c94c437b-592a-4a39-b9e2-47ef1451e43b",
    "status": "RECORDING",
    "startedTime": "2023-01-25 04:51:35.903816Z",
    "roomUUID": "56b81d16-5d4e-45ed-85b4-056587b00aa0",
    "outputFileName": "26c31468-55d4-4099-b49d-109778b182df_1674622294193.mp4"
  },
  "meeting": {
    "id": "26c31468-55d4-4099-b49d-109778b182df",
    "sessionId": "56b81d16-5d4e-45ed-85b4-056587b00aa0",
    "title": "Meeting title",
    "status": "LIVE",
    "createdAt": "2023-01-25T04:51:22.116Z",
    "startedAt": "2023-01-26T03:36:23.224Z",
    "endedAt": null,
    "organizedBy": {
      "id": "c94c437b-592a-4a39-b9e2-47ef1451e43b",
      "name": "Dyte"
    }
  }
}

livestreaming.statusUpdate

This event is triggered when a livestream's status changes. Possible values for status are LIVE and OFFLINE.

{
  "event": "livestreaming.statusUpdate",
  "streamId": "d231d346-c422-43a6-a324-c0d65b79c8a7",
  "status": "LIVE"
}