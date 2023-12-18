On this page

View Webhook Events List

This topic provides an up-to-date list of all the events that can be used with webhooks. Please note that we're constantly adding new events.

All events follow a pattern, resource.event . Our goal is to design a consistent system that makes things easier to anticipate and code against.

NOTE Events are subscription-only, which means you must opt-in to receive them. You will not receive updates for event types for which you have not opted in.

Following are the events:

This event is received when a meeting starts. i.e: When the first participant joins a meeting.

The payload for this event is like the following:

{

"event" : "meeting.started" ,

"meeting" : {

"id" : "50c8940e-1b97-402a-97d6-2708b7feca41" ,

"sessionId" : "05e57591-d89e-45c9-ae44-08dc1eaad0e0" ,

"title" : "Meeting title" ,

"roomName" : "lcfvaa-absxch" ,

"status" : "LIVE" ,

"createdAt" : "2022-12-13T06:57:09.736Z" ,

"startedAt" : "2022-12-13T06:57:09.736Z" ,

"organizedBy" : {

"id" : "70c5d391-5bca-4cf3-9907-bec205798adb" ,

"name" : "Dyte"

}

}

}



NOTE roomName is sent only if you've created your meeting using v1 APIs.

This event is received when a meeting ends. i.e: When the last participant leaves a meeting or the host ends the meeting manually.

The payload for this event is like the following:

{

"event" : "meeting.ended" ,

"meeting" : {

"id" : "50c8940e-1b97-402a-97d6-2708b7feca41" ,

"sessionId" : "05e57591-d89e-45c9-ae44-58dc1eaad0e0" ,

"title" : "Meeting title" ,

"status" : "LIVE" ,

"createdAt" : "2022-12-13T06:57:09.736Z" ,

"startedAt" : "2022-12-13T06:57:09.736Z" ,

"endedAt" : "2022-12-13T07:04:37.052Z" ,

"organizedBy" : {

"id" : "70c5d391-5bca-4cf3-9907-bec205798adb" ,

"name" : "Dyte"

}

} ,

"reason" : "HOST_ENDED_MEETING"

}



info Note that the reason can be one of HOST_ENDED_MEETING or ALL_PARTICIPANTS_LEFT .

This event is received when a participant joins the meeting.

The payload for this event is like the following:

{

"event" : "meeting.participantJoined" ,

"meeting" : {

"id" : "50c8940e-1b97-402a-97d6-240227feca41" ,

"sessionId" : "05e57591-d89e-45c9-ae44-78d53eaad0e0" ,

"title" : "Meeting title" ,

"status" : "LIVE" ,

"createdAt" : "2022-12-13T06:57:09.736Z" ,

"startedAt" : "2022-12-13T06:57:09.736Z" ,

"organizedBy" : {

"id" : "70c5d391-4bac-4cf3-9907-bec242342adb" ,

"name" : "Dyte"

}

} ,

"participant" : {

"peerId" : "e32fb785-ddd0-4b96-b577-879327c0082f" ,

"userDisplayName" : "John Doe" ,

"clientSpecificId" : "l08is183rld" ,

"customParticipantId" : "l08is183rld" ,

"joinedAt" : "2022-12-13T06:57:51.631Z"

}

}



attention! The clientSpecificId field is deprecated. Please use customParticipantId instead.

This event is received when a participant leaves the meeting

The payload for this event is like the following:

{

"event" : "meeting.participantLeft" ,

"meeting" : {

"id" : "d9fc4d6a-a5a0-4430-9a73-d4ba14e597f9" ,

"sessionId" : "79365b9b-e5ef-452f-934e-e171d75d254b" ,

"title" : "Meeting title" ,

"status" : "LIVE" ,

"createdAt" : "2022-12-13T07:00:23.404Z" ,

"startedAt" : "2022-12-13T07:00:23.404Z" ,

"organizedBy" : {

"id" : "70c5d391-4bac-4cf3-9907-bec205798adb" ,

"name" : "Dyte"

}

} ,

"participant" : {

"peerId" : "023d3ea6-0af0-40ad-8aa3-6645c4ff1db8" ,

"userDisplayName" : "Mary Sue" ,

"clientSpecificId" : "dj287lon9c" ,

"customParticipantId" : "dj287lon9c" ,

"joinedAt" : "2022-12-13T07:01:41.535Z" ,

"leftAt" : "2022-12-13T07:03:42.420Z"

}

}



attention! The clientSpecificId field is deprecated. Please use customParticipantId instead.

This event is received when the chat messages dump of a meeting becomes available after the meeting ends.

The payload for this event is like the following:

{

"event" : "meeting.chatSynced" ,

"sessionId" : "79365b9b-e5ef-452f-934e-e171d75d254b" ,

"meetingId" : "d9fc4d6a-a5a0-4430-9a73-d4ba14e597f9" ,

"chatDownloadUrl" : "https://sample.com" ,

"chatDownloadUrlExpiry" : "2022-12-13 07:08:39.051621Z" ,

"organizedBy" : {

"id" : "70c5d391-4bac-4cf3-9907-bec205798adb" ,

"name" : "Dyte"

}

}



This event is received when the chat messages dump of a meeting becomes available after the meeting ends.

The payload for this event is like the following:

{

"event" : "meeting.transcript" ,

"meeting" : {

"id" : "bbbba351-90c5-487f-8358-ce4885555134" ,

"sessionId" : "01eab2e1-3cd4-4237-8cf3-c8c071ef87e9" ,

"title" : "Meeting" ,

"status" : "LIVE" ,

"createdAt" : "2023-08-10T10:31:20.173Z" ,

"startedAt" : "2023-08-10T10:31:20.173Z" ,

"endedAt" : "2023-08-10T10:33:56.771Z" ,

"organizedBy" : {

"id" : "d6f046b8-b638-4cf7-8090-d9332447ae49" ,

"name" : "Dyte"

}

} ,

"transcriptDownloadUrl" : "https://sample.com/transcript.csv" ,

"transcriptDownloadUrlExpiry" : "2023-12-13 07:08:39.051621Z"

}



This event is received when the status of a recording changes. The possible values for a recording's status are INVOKED , RECORDING , UPLOADING , UPLOADED , and ERRORED

RECORDING

UPLOADING

UPLOADED {

"event" : "recording.statusUpdate" ,

"recording" : {

"id" : "97cb480d-5840-4528-ace3-919b5e386c68" ,

"recordingId" : "97cb480d-5840-4528-ace3-919b5e386c68" ,

"meetingId" : "26c31468-55d4-4099-b49d-109778b182df" ,

"organizationId" : "c94c437b-592a-4a39-b9e2-47ef1451e43b" ,

"status" : "RECORDING" ,

"startedTime" : "2023-01-25 04:51:35.903816Z" ,

"roomUUID" : "56b81d16-5d4e-45ed-85b4-056587b00aa0" ,

"outputFileName" : "26c31468-55d4-4099-b49d-109778b182df_1674622294193.mp4"

} ,

"meeting" : {

"id" : "26c31468-55d4-4099-b49d-109778b182df" ,

"sessionId" : "56b81d16-5d4e-45ed-85b4-056587b00aa0" ,

"title" : "Meeting title" ,

"status" : "LIVE" ,

"createdAt" : "2023-01-25T04:51:22.116Z" ,

"startedAt" : "2023-01-26T03:36:23.224Z" ,

"endedAt" : null ,

"organizedBy" : {

"id" : "c94c437b-592a-4a39-b9e2-47ef1451e43b" ,

"name" : "Dyte"

}

}

}

{

"event" : "recording.statusUpdate" ,

"recording" : {

"id" : "6c81b7c4-4465-4e16-a36f-21b501d619bc" ,

"recordingId" : "6c81b7c4-4465-4e16-a36f-21b501d619bc" ,

"startedTime" : "2022-12-13 07:08:39.051621Z" ,

"stoppedTime" : "2022-12-13 07:09:45.865627Z" ,

"fileSize" : 216787 ,

"status" : "UPLOADING"

} ,

"meeting" : {

"id" : "50c8940e-1b97-402a-97d6-2408b7feca41" ,

"title" : "Meeting title" ,

"createdAt" : "2022-12-12T06:26:07.310Z" ,

"status" : "LIVE" ,

"createdAt" : "2023-01-25T04:51:22.116Z" ,

"startedAt" : "2023-01-26T03:36:23.224Z" ,

"endedAt" : null ,

"organizedBy" : {

"id" : "70c5d391-4bac-4cf3-9907-bec205798adb" ,

"name" : "Dyte"

}

}

}

{

"event" : "recording.statusUpdate" ,

"meeting" : {

"id" : "f489904b-c6d7-4a90-a9b1-cf941cb31f01" ,

"title" : "Meeting from Postman v1.0" ,

"status" : "LIVE" ,

"endedAt" : null ,

"roomName" : "missxh-vxtest" ,

"createdAt" : "2023-04-14T04:45:37.637Z" ,

"sessionId" : "5a0c5abd-97a3-4dac-b2d2-19ed3d7bb3c2" ,

"startedAt" : "2023-04-14T04:45:37.637Z" ,

"organizedBy" : {

"id" : "c94c437b-592a-4a39-b9e2-47ef1451e43c" ,

"name" : "test"

}

} ,

"recording" : {

"id" : "ab920f84-2d19-4013-99c7-5b80291d0188" ,

"status" : "UPLOADED" ,

"fileSize" : 2044680 ,

"roomUUID" : "5a0c5abd-97a3-4dac-b2d2-19ed3d7bb3c4" ,

"meetingId" : "f489904b-c6d7-4a90-a9b1-cf941cb31f05" ,

"downloadUrl" : "https://dyte-recordings-test.s3.ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/c94c437b-592a-4a39-b9e2-47ef1451e43b/test.mp4" ,

"recordingId" : "ab920f84-2d19-4013-99c7-5b80291d0188" ,

"startedTime" : "2023-04-14 04:46:08.306221Z" ,

"stoppedTime" : "2023-04-14 04:46:55.420986Z" ,

"organizationId" : "c94c437b-592a-4a39-b9e2-47ef1451e43b" ,

"outputFileName" : "missxh-vxtest_1681447566346.mp4" ,

"audioDownloadUrl" : "https://dyte-recordings-test.s3.ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/c94c437b-592a-4a39-b9e2-47ef1451e43b/test.mp3" ,

"downloadUrlExpiry" : "2023-04-21 04:46:55.608944Z"

}

}



This event is triggered when a livestream's status changes. Possible values for status are LIVE and OFFLINE .