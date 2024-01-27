On this page

Introduction

Dyte's iOS UI Kit is a prebuilt design library of UI components that makes it easy to integrate video and voice calls into any iOS app within minutes.

The UI Kit under the hood works on top of the same Core SDK that is publicly available. Core SDK handles all the low-level media and network handling parts of a meeting and exposes methods and properties that the UI Kit uses

Uses a layered design structure, allowing you to start with one prebuilt component and slowly go down layers and add custom UI incrementally as your needs evolve.