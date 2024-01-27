On this page

Android Core SDK Quickstart

This quickstart shows how to use Dyte's Android Core SDK to add live video and audio to your Android applications.

For getting started quickly, you can use our sample code. You can clone and run a sample application from the Android Core SDK GitHub repository.

You'll learn how to:

Install the Dyte SDK

Initialize the SDK

Configure a Dyte meeting

Initialize the Dyte meeting

And go live with your Dyte meeting

Make sure you've read the Getting Started with Dyte topic and completed the steps in the Integrate Dyte section. You must complete the following steps:

dependencies {



implementation 'io.dyte:core-android:+'

}



Note If your app targets to lower versions of android (android api <= 24), Please enable core desugering in your app's build.gradle file like follows. android {

// other configurations

compileOptions {

// other configurations

isCoreLibraryDesugaringEnabled = true

}

}



dependencies {

// other dependencies

coreLibraryDesugaring("com.android.tools:desugar_jdk_libs:2.0.4")

}



The DyteMobileClient is the main class of the SDK. It is the entry point and the only class required to initialize Dyte SDK.

val dyteClient = DyteMeetingBuilder . build ( activity )



Set the properties in the DyteMeetingInfoV2 class. You just need to provide the participant's authToken .

Name Description authToken After you've created the meeting, add each participant to the meeting using the Add Participant API (The presetName created earlier must be passed in the body of the Add Participant API request) The API response contains the authToken .

val meetingInfo = DyteMeetingInfoV2 (

authToken = "<auth_token>" ,

)



To initialize the connection request, call the init() method obtained on dyteClient with the meetingInfo argument. This will establish the connection with the Dyte meeting server.

dyteClient . init ( meetingInfo , {



} , {



}

)



Now, you have established the connection with the Dyte meeting server successfully. Next step is to join the room.

To join the meeting room, call joinRoom() method on the dyteClient instance as shown below.

dyteClient . joinRoom ( {



} , {



} )



Once the meeting is over, you can leave the meeting room.

To leave the meeting room, call leaveRoom() method on the dyteClient as shown below.