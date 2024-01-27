Skip to main content

Android Core SDK Quickstart

This quickstart shows how to use Dyte's Android Core SDK to add live video and audio to your Android applications.

For getting started quickly, you can use our sample code. You can clone and run a sample application from the Android Core SDK GitHub repository.

Objective

You'll learn how to:

  • Install the Dyte SDK
  • Initialize the SDK
  • Configure a Dyte meeting
  • Initialize the Dyte meeting
  • And go live with your Dyte meeting

Before Getting Started

Make sure you've read the Getting Started with Dyte topic and completed the steps in the Integrate Dyte section. You must complete the following steps:

Step 1: Install the SDK using maven central

dependencies {
    // (other dependencies)
    implementation 'io.dyte:core-android:+'
}
Note

If your app targets to lower versions of android (android api <= 24), Please enable core desugering in your app's build.gradle file like follows.

android {
  // other configurations
  compileOptions {
    // other configurations
    isCoreLibraryDesugaringEnabled = true
  }
}

dependencies {
   // other dependencies
   coreLibraryDesugaring("com.android.tools:desugar_jdk_libs:2.0.4")
}

Step 2: Initialize the SDK

The DyteMobileClient is the main class of the SDK. It is the entry point and the only class required to initialize Dyte SDK.

val dyteClient = DyteMeetingBuilder.build(activity)

Step 3: Set the meeting properties

Set the properties in the DyteMeetingInfoV2 class. You just need to provide the participant's authToken.

NameDescription
authTokenAfter you've created the meeting, add each participant to the meeting using the Add Participant API (The presetName created earlier must be passed in the body of the Add Participant API request) The API response contains the authToken.
val meetingInfo = DyteMeetingInfoV2(
                    authToken = "<auth_token>",
                  )

Step 4: Initialize the connection request

To initialize the connection request, call the init() method obtained on dyteClient with the meetingInfo argument. This will establish the connection with the Dyte meeting server.

dyteClient.init(meetingInfo, {
    // init complete
  }, {
    // init failed
  }
)

Step 5: Connect to the meeting

Now, you have established the connection with the Dyte meeting server successfully. Next step is to join the room.

Join the room

To join the meeting room, call joinRoom() method on the dyteClient instance as shown below.

dyteClient.joinRoom({
  // meeting room joined
}, {
  // error in joining the meeting
})

Leave the room

Once the meeting is over, you can leave the meeting room.

To leave the meeting room, call leaveRoom() method on the dyteClient as shown below.

dyteClient.leaveRoom({
  // leave completed
}, {
  // leave failed
})