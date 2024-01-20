Skip to main content

Installation

Install the SDK using npm.
npm install @dytesdk/react-native-core @dyteinternals/react-native-webrtc

npm version

info

The below instructions are for the release builds, debug builds should work without any additional steps.

  1. Edit your android/gradle.properties and add the following line
android.enableDexingArtifactTransform.desugaring=false
  1. Create / append to the file android/app/proguard-rules.pro
-keep class org.webrtc.** { *; }
-dontwarn org.chromium.build.BuildHooksAndroid
  1. In your android/app/build.gradle edit the release configuration and add the following line importing the proguard configuration
buildTypes {
  release {
    ...
    ...
    ...
    proguardFiles getDefaultProguardFile('proguard-android.txt'), 'proguard-rules.pro'
  }
}