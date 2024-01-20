Installation
- npm
- yarn
Install the SDK using npm.
npm install @dytesdk/react-native-core @dyteinternals/react-native-webrtc
Install the SDK using yarn.
yarn add @dytesdk/react-native-core @dyteinternals/react-native-webrtc
- Android
- iOS
info
The below instructions are for the release builds, debug builds should work without any additional steps.
- Edit your
android/gradle.propertiesand add the following line
android.enableDexingArtifactTransform.desugaring=false
- Create / append to the file
android/app/proguard-rules.pro
-keep class org.webrtc.** { *; }
-dontwarn org.chromium.build.BuildHooksAndroid
- In your
android/app/build.gradleedit the release configuration and add the following line importing the proguard configuration
buildTypes {
release {
...
...
...
proguardFiles getDefaultProguardFile('proguard-android.txt'), 'proguard-rules.pro'
}
}
iOS minimum version 12.0
We support minimum OS version
12.0 for our iOS SDK.
- Open your podfile and make sure your platform is set to ios 12
platform :ios, '12.0'
- Add the fonts and permission entries in
info.plist
<key>NSBluetoothPeripheralUsageDescription</key>
<string>We will use your Bluetooth to access your Bluetooth headphones.</string>
<key>NSBluetoothAlwaysUsageDescription</key>
<string>We will use your Bluetooth to access your Bluetooth headphones.</string>
<key>NSCameraUsageDescription</key>
<string>For people to see you during meetings, we need access to your camera.</string>
<key>NSMicrophoneUsageDescription</key>
<string>For people to hear you during meetings, we need access to your microphone.</string>
<key>NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription</key>
<string>For people to share, we need access to your photos.</string>
<key>UIViewControllerBasedStatusBarAppearance</key>
<false/>