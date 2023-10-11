Skip to main content

Livestreaming

  • Livestreaming is often used for events, such as concerts, conferences, and sports games, as well as for online classes, gaming, and social media platforms.
  • Dyte uses LHLS to deliver low latency one way streams
  • The Interactive Livestream product delivers interactivity via chat, polls, reactions etc
  • Viewer can also be pulled in the livestream by the host using Stage Management APIs

This topic talks about how you can use livestreaming properties, events, and functions.

Properties

Playlist URL

meeting.livestream.playbackUrl - This URL allows you to watch the live stream. It is the location of the video playlist file and can be accessed through a web browser or any media player.

Livestream Status

meeting.livestream.status - The current status of the livestream. This field can assume the following values:

  • IDLE
  • STARTING
  • LIVESTREAMING
  • STOPPING

Viewer Count

meeting.livestream.viewerCount - The number of people viewing the livestream, including hosts and viewers.

Methods

Use the following methods to start and stop the livestreaming.

Start Livestream

Users with the permission canLivestream set to true can start a livestream.

await meeting.livestream.start();

Stop Livestream

Users with the permission canLivestream set to true can stop a livestream.

await meeting.livestream.stop();

Events

Here is a list of events that the meeting.livestream module emits:

EventDescription
livestreamUpdateThis event is triggered when the state of the livestream changes, specifically when it is started or stopped.
viewerCountUpdateEmitted when a new viewer joins or a viewer leaves the livestream.