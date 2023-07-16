Skip to main content

Debug System Error Codes

Note

This information is intended for developers debugging or troubleshooting Dyte's web core system errors.

Error codes are a standardized method for developers to convey application errors and issues to users or other developers in a structured manner. Error codes typically consist of a numerical or alphanumeric code and a description that provides more information about the error.

This document lists Dyte's web core error codes that you may encounter in various scenarios. System error codes can arise in different parts of the system, and their descriptions may not always provide exact details. To address these codes effectively, you must first understand the programmatic and runtime contexts in which these errors occurred.

Error codes and format

Error codes consist of four-digit numbers that are categorized by the type of error. The first two digits denote the module in which the error occurred, and the remaining digits specify the type of error.

Error codes prefixes

Here is a list of error code prefixes corresponding to each Dyte modules:

ModuleError Code Prefix
DyteClient00xx
Controller01xx
RoomNodeClient02xx
HiveNodeClient03xx
SocketService04xx
Chat05xx
Plugins06xx
Polls07xx
Meta08xx
Permissions/Presets09xx
Recording10xx
Self (or local media handling)11xx
Participant12xx
Spotlight13xx
Remote Request14xx
Webinar15xx
Device16xx