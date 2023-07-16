Recording
The
meeting.recording object can be used start and stop recordings in a
meeting. You can also get the current status of a recording using this API.
The
meeting.recording object has the following properties:
recordingState: Indicates the current recording state of the meeting.
Start a recording
To start a recording, you can call the
start method in the
meeting.recording
object. The valid states are
IDLE,
STARTING,
RECORDING, and
STOPPING.
await meeting.recording.start();
Stop a recording
Call
meeting.recording.stop() to stop the active recording.
await meeting.recording.stop();
Check active recording state
The
meeting.recording.recordingState property describes the current state of
the recording. The valid states are
IDLE,
STARTING,
RECORDING, and
STOPPING.