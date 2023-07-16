Skip to main content

Recording

The meeting.recording object can be used start and stop recordings in a meeting. You can also get the current status of a recording using this API.

The meeting.recording object has the following properties:

  • recordingState: Indicates the current recording state of the meeting.

Start a recording

To start a recording, you can call the start method in the meeting.recording object. The valid states are IDLE, STARTING, RECORDING, and STOPPING.

await meeting.recording.start();

Stop a recording

Call meeting.recording.stop() to stop the active recording.

await meeting.recording.stop();

Check active recording state

The meeting.recording.recordingState property describes the current state of the recording. The valid states are IDLE, STARTING, RECORDING, and STOPPING.