On this page

Recording

The meeting.recording object can be used start and stop recordings in a meeting. You can also get the current status of a recording using this API.

The meeting.recording object has the following properties:

recordingState : Indicates the current recording state of the meeting.

To start a recording, you can call the start method in the meeting.recording object. The valid states are IDLE , STARTING , RECORDING , and STOPPING .

await meeting . recording . start ( ) ;



Call meeting.recording.stop() to stop the active recording.

await meeting . recording . stop ( ) ;

