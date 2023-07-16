On this page

Other methods

A plugin emits the following events:

enabled - Emitted when a plugin is enabled.

- Emitted when a plugin is enabled. closed - Emitted when a plugin is closed.

- Emitted when a plugin is closed. dyteStateUpdate - Emitted when the state of the plugin has changed.

- Emitted when the state of the plugin has changed. ready - Emitted when the plugin is ready to exchange data with client SDK.

- Emitted when the plugin is ready to exchange data with client SDK. toggleViewMode - Emitted when the control is toggled for users with view-only permissions for a plugin.

const pluginId = '...' ;

const plugin = meeting . plugins . active . get ( pluginId ) ;

plugin . on ( 'enabled' , ( ) => {

console . log ( 'The plugin has been enabled' ) ;

} ) ;



You can send data (type any ) to a plugin using the sendData() method. This method comes in handy when building your own plugin.