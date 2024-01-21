On this page

Introduction

Dyte's React UI Kit is a prebuilt design library of UI components that makes it easy to integrate video and voice calls into any app or website within minutes.

The UI Kit is a design library of prebuilt UI components built on top of the core SDKs. Core SDK handles all the low-level media and network handling parts of a meeting and exposes simpler APIs to use.

Uses a layered design structure, allowing you to start with one prebuilt component and slowly go down layers and add custom UI incrementally as your needs evolve.

Use prebuilt component : You can use prebuilt <DyteMeeting /> component to create your meeting quickly. With this component, you don't have to handle all the states, dialogs, and other aspects of managing the application. The UI kit also respect your permissions and theming configuration from the preset.

Mix and match: Use some components from our component library, build some custom components yourself. Read the basics of our component design and checkout the gallery of available components