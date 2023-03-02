Skip to main content

DyteScreenshareView

A component which plays a participant's screenshared video.

It also allows for placement of other components similar to dyte-participant-tile.

This component will not render anything if the participant hasn't start screensharing.

Props

participant

required

Participant object

hideFullScreenButton

Hide full screen button

Default
false
Type
boolean

iconPack

Icon pack

Default
defaultIconPack

meeting

Meeting object

nameTagPosition

Position of name tag

Default
'bottom-left'
Type
"bottom-center" | "bottom-left" | "bottom-right" | "top-center" | "top-left" | "top-right"

size

Size

Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"

t

Language

Default
useLanguage()

variant

Variant

Default
'solid'
Type
"gradient" | "solid"