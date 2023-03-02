DyteChatToggle
A button which toggles visibility of chat.
You need to pass the
meeting object to it to see the unread messages count badge.
When clicked it emits a
dyteStateUpdate event with the data:
{
activeSidebar: boolean;
sidebar: 'chat' | 'none';
}
Props
iconPack
Icon pack
Default
defaultIconPack
Type
IconPack
meeting
Meeting object
Type
DyteClient
size
Size
Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"
states
States object
Type
States
t
Language
Default
useLanguage()
Type
DyteI18n
variant
Variant
Default
'button'
Type
"button" | "horizontal"