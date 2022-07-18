DyteTooltip
Tooltip component which follows Dyte's Design System.
Props
delay
Delay before showing the tooltip
Default
0
Type
number
disabled
Disabled
Default
false
Type
boolean
iconPack
Icon pack
Default
defaultIconPack
Type
IconPack
kind
Tooltip kind
Default
'inline'
Type
"block" | "inline"
label
Tooltip label
Default
''
Type
string
open
Open
Default
false
Type
boolean
placement
Placement of menu
Default
'top'
Type
"bottom" | "bottom-end" | "bottom-start" | "left" | "left-end" | "left-start" | "right" | "right-end" | "right-start" | "top" | "top-end" | "top-start"
size
Size
Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"
t
Language
Default
useLanguage()
Type
DyteI18n
variant
Tooltip variant
Default
'secondary'
Type
"primary" | "secondary"