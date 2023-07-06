DyteParticipantsStageList
A component which lists all participants, with ability to run privileged actions on each participant according to your permissions.
Props
meeting
required
Meeting object
Type
DyteClient
config
Config
Default
defaultConfig
Type
UIConfig
iconPack
Icon pack
Default
defaultIconPack
Type
IconPack
search
Search
Default
''
Type
string
size
Size
Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"
t
Language
Default
useLanguage()
Type
DyteI18n
view
View mode for participants list
Default
'sidebar'
Type
"sidebar"