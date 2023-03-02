DyteParticipantTile
A component which plays a participants video and allows for placement
of components like
dyte-name-tag,
dyte-audio-visualizer or any other component.
You can change the
name-tag-position to any of the supported values
and change the placement of audio-visualizer in name-tag as well.
It also has a few variants.
Props
participant
required
Participant object
Type
DyteParticipant | DyteSelf
config
Config object
Default
defaultConfig
Type
UIConfig
iconPack
Icon pack
Default
defaultIconPack
Type
IconPack
isPreview
Whether tile is used for preview
Default
false
Type
boolean
meeting
Meeting object
Type
DyteClient
nameTagPosition
Position of name tag
Default
'bottom-left'
Type
"bottom-center" | "bottom-left" | "bottom-right" | "top-center" | "top-left" | "top-right"
size
Size
Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"
states
States object
Type
States
t
Language
Default
useLanguage()
Type
DyteI18n
variant
Variant
Default
'solid'
Type
"gradient" | "solid"