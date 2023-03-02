DyteSidebar
A component which handles the sidebar and you can customize which sections you want, and which section you want as the default.
To see a mobile sidebar:
Props
meeting
required
Meeting object
Type
DyteClient
config
Config
Default
defaultConfig
Type
UIConfig
defaultSection
Default section
Default
'chat'
Type
"chat" | "none" | "participants" | "plugins" | "polls"
enabledSections
Enabled sections in sidebar
Default
['none']
Type
SidebarSection[]
iconPack
Icon pack
Default
defaultIconPack
Type
IconPack
size
Size
Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"
states
States object
Type
States
t
Language
Default
useLanguage()
Type
DyteI18n
view
View type
Default
'default'
Type
"default" | "full-screen" | "sidebar"