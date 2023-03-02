Skip to main content

DyteSidebar

A component which handles the sidebar and you can customize which sections you want, and which section you want as the default.

To see a mobile sidebar:

Props

meeting

required

Meeting object

config

Config

Default
defaultConfig

defaultSection

Default section

Default
'chat'
Type
"chat" | "none" | "participants" | "plugins" | "polls"

enabledSections

Enabled sections in sidebar

Default
['none']
Type
SidebarSection[]

iconPack

Icon pack

Default
defaultIconPack

size

Size

Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"

states

States object

Type
States

t

Language

Default
useLanguage()

view

View type

Default
'default'
Type
"default" | "full-screen" | "sidebar"