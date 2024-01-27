Skip to main content

Quickstart

This quickstart shows how to use Dyte's Android UI Kit SDK to add live video and audio to your Android applications.

For getting started quickly, you can use our sample code. You can clone and run a sample application from the Android UI Kit Sample App GitHub repository.

Objective

You'll learn how to:

  • Install the Dyte SDK
  • Initialize the SDK
  • Configure a Dyte meeting
  • Launch the meeting UI
  • Optional Release app on Play Store

Before Getting Started

Make sure you've read the Getting Started with Dyte topic and completed the steps in the Integrate Dyte section. You must complete the following steps:

Step 1: Install the SDK using maven dependency.

dependencies {
    // (other dependencies)
    implementation 'io.dyte:uikit:+'
}
Note

If your app targets to lower versions of android (android api <= 24), Please enable core desugering in your app's build.gradle file like follows.

android {
  // other configurations
  compileOptions {
    // other configurations
    isCoreLibraryDesugaringEnabled = true
  }
}

dependencies {
   // other dependencies
   coreLibraryDesugaring("com.android.tools:desugar_jdk_libs:2.0.4")
}

Step 2: Initialisation configuration

Set the properties in the DyteMeetingInfoV2 class. You just need to provide the participant's authToken.

NameDescription
authTokenAfter you've created the meeting,
add each participant to the meeting
using the Add Participant API
(The presetName created earlier
must be passed in the body
of the Add Participant API request)
The API response contains the authToken.
val meetingInfo = DyteMeetingInfoV2(
                    authToken = "<auth_token>",
                  )

Step 3: Initialize the SDK

The DyteUIKitBuilder is the main class of the SDK. It is the entry point and the only class required to initialize Dyte SDK.

val dyteUIKitInfo = DyteUIKitInfo(
  activity = this,
  dyteMeetingInfo = meetingInfo
)
val dyteUIKit = DyteUIKitBuilder.build(dyteUIKitInfo)

Step 4: Launch the meeting UI

To launch the meeting UI all you need to do is call startMeeting() which will take care of everything for you.

dyteUIKit.startMeeting()

meeting UI screenshot with labeled parts meeting UI screenshot with labeled parts meeting UI screenshot with labeled parts