Quickstart
This quickstart shows how to use Dyte's Android UI Kit SDK to add live video and audio to your Android applications.
For getting started quickly, you can use our sample code. You can clone and run a sample application from the Android UI Kit Sample App GitHub repository.
Objective
You'll learn how to:
- Install the Dyte SDK
- Initialize the SDK
- Configure a Dyte meeting
- Launch the meeting UI
- Optional Release app on Play Store
Before Getting Started
Make sure you've read the Getting Started with Dyte topic and completed the steps in the Integrate Dyte section. You must complete the following steps:
- Create a Dyte Developer Account
- Create a Dyte Meeting
- Add Participant to the meeting
- Install Android Studio
Step 1: Install the SDK using maven dependency.
dependencies {
// (other dependencies)
implementation 'io.dyte:uikit:+'
}
If your app targets to lower versions of android (android api <= 24), Please enable core desugering in your app's build.gradle file like follows.
android {
// other configurations
compileOptions {
// other configurations
isCoreLibraryDesugaringEnabled = true
}
}
dependencies {
// other dependencies
coreLibraryDesugaring("com.android.tools:desugar_jdk_libs:2.0.4")
}
Step 2: Initialisation configuration
Set the properties in the
DyteMeetingInfoV2 class. You just need to provide
the participant's
authToken.
|Name
|Description
authToken
|After you've created the meeting,
add each participant to the meeting
using the Add Participant API
(The presetName created earlier
must be passed in the body
of the Add Participant API request)
The API response contains the
authToken.
val meetingInfo = DyteMeetingInfoV2(
authToken = "<auth_token>",
)
Step 3: Initialize the SDK
The
DyteUIKitBuilder is the main class of the SDK. It is the entry point and
the only class required to initialize Dyte SDK.
val dyteUIKitInfo = DyteUIKitInfo(
activity = this,
dyteMeetingInfo = meetingInfo
)
val dyteUIKit = DyteUIKitBuilder.build(dyteUIKitInfo)
Step 4: Launch the meeting UI
To launch the meeting UI all you need to do is call
startMeeting() which will take
care of everything for you.
dyteUIKit.startMeeting()