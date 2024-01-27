On this page

Quickstart

This quickstart shows how to use Dyte's Android UI Kit SDK to add live video and audio to your Android applications.

For getting started quickly, you can use our sample code. You can clone and run a sample application from the Android UI Kit Sample App GitHub repository.

You'll learn how to:

Install the Dyte SDK

Initialize the SDK

Configure a Dyte meeting

Launch the meeting UI

Optional Release app on Play Store

Make sure you've read the Getting Started with Dyte topic and completed the steps in the Integrate Dyte section. You must complete the following steps:

dependencies {



implementation 'io.dyte:uikit:+'

}



Note If your app targets to lower versions of android (android api <= 24), Please enable core desugering in your app's build.gradle file like follows. android {

// other configurations

compileOptions {

// other configurations

isCoreLibraryDesugaringEnabled = true

}

}



dependencies {

// other dependencies

coreLibraryDesugaring("com.android.tools:desugar_jdk_libs:2.0.4")

}



Set the properties in the DyteMeetingInfoV2 class. You just need to provide the participant's authToken .

Name Description authToken After you've created the meeting,

add each participant to the meeting

using the Add Participant API

(The presetName created earlier

must be passed in the body

of the Add Participant API request)

The API response contains the authToken .

val meetingInfo = DyteMeetingInfoV2 (

authToken = "<auth_token>" ,

)



The DyteUIKitBuilder is the main class of the SDK. It is the entry point and the only class required to initialize Dyte SDK.

val dyteUIKitInfo = DyteUIKitInfo (

activity = this ,

dyteMeetingInfo = meetingInfo

)

val dyteUIKit = DyteUIKitBuilder . build ( dyteUIKitInfo )



To launch the meeting UI all you need to do is call startMeeting() which will take care of everything for you.