On this page

Customize your Meeting UI

Dyte provides a range of UI customizations for meetings, including defining participant interactions within a meeting room. The default values for these options are set to facilitate integration. However, you have the flexibility to override them at the client end to suit specific use cases or events.

When configuring a Dyte meeting, you can pass the following configuration options.

val imarticusColors = ColorTokens (

brand = BrandColor (

shade300 = Color . parseColor ( "#ffea76" ) ,

shade400 = Color . parseColor ( "#ffe865" ) ,

shade500 = Color . parseColor ( "#ffe554" ) ,

shade600 = Color . parseColor ( "#e6ce4c" ) ,

shade700 = Color . parseColor ( "#ccb743" ) ,

) ,

background = BackgroundColor (

shade600 = Color . parseColor ( "#121212" ) ,

shade700 = Color . parseColor ( "#454545" ) ,

shade800 = Color . parseColor ( "#898989" ) ,

shade900 = Color . parseColor ( "#b1b1b1" ) ,

shade1000 = Color . parseColor ( "#e1e1e1" )

) ,

text = TextColor (

onBrand = TextColor . TextColorOnBrand (

shade1000 = Color . parseColor ( "#ff002b4c" ) ,

shade900 = Color . parseColor ( "#e0002b4c" ) ,

shade800 = Color . parseColor ( "#c2002b4c" ) ,

shade700 = Color . parseColor ( "#a3002b4c" ) ,

shade600 = Color . parseColor ( "#85002b4c" )

) ,

onBackground = TextColor . TextColorOnBackground (

shade1000 = Color . parseColor ( "#ff050505" ) ,

shade900 = Color . parseColor ( "#e0050505" ) ,

shade800 = Color . parseColor ( "#c2050505" ) ,

shade700 = Color . parseColor ( "#a3050505" ) ,

shade600 = Color . parseColor ( "#85050505" )

)

)

)



val tokens = DyteUITokens ( colors = imarticusColors ,

borderRadius = BorderRadiusToken . Circular ,

borderWidth = BorderWidthToken . Thin )



val meetingInfo = = DyteMeetingInfoV2 (

authToken = state . authToken ,

)

val config = DyteUIKitConfig (

activity = this ,

dyteMeetingInfo = meetingInfo ,

designTokens = tokens

)

val dyteClient = DyteUIKitBuilder . build ( config )

dyteClient . loadUi ( )



Here is a visual representation showcasing all the defined configuration options.

Dyte provides customization options for adjusting the color, border radius, and border width of your UI. Let's explore these customization options in more detail.

Customize the meeting's color scheme to match your brand and theme with Dyte. You can specify four sets of color values:

brandColor: Primary brand color.

backgroundColor: Primary background color.

textColor: The primary text color for both the brand color and background.

BrandColor (

shade300 = Color . parseColor ( "#ffea76" ) ,

shade400 = Color . parseColor ( "#ffe865" ) ,

shade500 = Color . parseColor ( "#ffe554" ) ,

shade600 = Color . parseColor ( "#e6ce4c" ) ,

shade700 = Color . parseColor ( "#ccb743" ) ,

)



BackgroundColor (

shade600 = Color . parseColor ( "#121212" ) ,

shade700 = Color . parseColor ( "#454545" ) ,

shade800 = Color . parseColor ( "#898989" ) ,

shade900 = Color . parseColor ( "#b1b1b1" ) ,

shade1000 = Color . parseColor ( "#e1e1e1" )

)



text = TextColor (

onBrand = TextColor . TextColorOnBrand (

shade1000 = Color . parseColor ( "#ff002b4c" ) ,

shade900 = Color . parseColor ( "#e0002b4c" ) ,

shade800 = Color . parseColor ( "#c2002b4c" ) ,

shade700 = Color . parseColor ( "#a3002b4c" ) ,

shade600 = Color . parseColor ( "#85002b4c" )

) ,

onBackground = TextColor . TextColorOnBackground (

shade1000 = Color . parseColor ( "#ff050505" ) ,

shade900 = Color . parseColor ( "#e0050505" ) ,

shade800 = Color . parseColor ( "#c2050505" ) ,

shade700 = Color . parseColor ( "#a3050505" ) ,

shade600 = Color . parseColor ( "#85050505" )

)

)



To customize the border radius of elements in your Dyte meeting, follow these steps:

Create the DyteUITokens object:

val tokens = DyteUITokens ( colors = dyteColors , borderRadius = BorderRadiusToken . Rounded )



dyteColors : Represents the color scheme for your meeting.

: Represents the color scheme for your meeting. borderRadius : Defines the desired border radius. By specifying the desired border radius value in the borderRadius token, you can customize the border radius of elements in your Dyte meeting.

Configure DyteUIKit then build and load the Dyte UI.