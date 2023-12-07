On this page

Advanced usage

val meetingInfo = DyteMeetingInfoV2 (

authToken = state . authToken ,

enableAudio = true ,

enableVideo = true

)

val config = DyteUIKitConfig (

activity = this ,

dyteMeetingInfo = meetingInfo ,

)

val dyteUIKit = DyteUIKitBuilder . build ( config )



The Meeting instance (referenced as meeting below) helps you interact with the meeting. You can get access to meeting object as follows.

val meeting = dyteUIKit . meeting



Note Once you have access to meeting object you can listen to all events triggered in core-sdk. Please read core docs

You can get the UI configuration of the meeting in progress using the designTokens property of Meeting .

val designTokens = dyteUIKit . designTokens



You can take actions on the meeting as well as the participants. You can also setup custom controls to that interact with the meeting in certain ways that help you send events and messages across to other participants in the meeting.

val colors = designTokens . colors

val textColors = designTokens . colors . text

val brandColors = designTokens . colors . brand

val backgroundColors = designTokens . colors . background

val videoBackgroundColor = designTokens . colors . videoBackground

val statusColors = designTokens . colors . status



You can get info about the plugins configured for the meeting in progress using the plugins property of Meeting .

val activePlugins = meeting . plugins . active

val allPlugins = meeting . plugins . all



To turn off the mic

meeting . localUser . disableAudio ( )



To turn on the mic

meeting . localUser . enableAudio ( )



To turn off the camera

meeting . localUser . disableVideo ( )



To turn on the camera

meeting . localUser . enableVideo ( )



To leave the meeting

meeting . leaveRoom ( )



You can get a list of all participants in the meeting using the participants property of meeting .

val participants = meeting . participants

val active = participants . active

val joined = participants . joined



For active speaker and pinned participant in the meeting use as follows

val screenshares = participants . screenshares

val activeSpeker = participants . activeSpeaker

val pinned = participants . pinned



Dyte client SDK provide methods and properties to help you control participant actions and certain UI elements. This could include actions that affect the participant themselves as well as other participants (like a host with privileged permissions may want to control the video of other participants). This section defines all the possible properties and actions that can be taken.

To get hold of participant you want to manage, do as follows

val participant = meeting . participants . joined . find { it . id = "my_participant_id" }



To remotely turn the participant's mic off, you can do

participant . disableAudio ( )



To check whether a participant's video is on (camera is turned on), you can use

val video = participant . videoEnabled ;



which sets the value of video to a boolean specifying if the camera is on or not.

If the participant's video is on, you can get the associated video stream using

val videoStream = participant . getVideoView ( )



To remotely turn the participant's camera off, you can do

participant . disableVideo ( )



To check whether a participant's video is pinned to the meeting grid; by the host, by the user, by the preset, or by any other mechanism; you can use

val pinned = participant . isPinned ;



which sets the value of pinned to a boolean specifying whether the video is pinned or not.

You can pin a participant's video to the grid using

participant . pin ( ) ;



You can unpin a participant's video from the grid using