Advanced usage
Audio/Video config options while joining meeting.
val meetingInfo = DyteMeetingInfoV2(
authToken = state.authToken,
enableAudio = true,
enableVideo = true
)
val config = DyteUIKitConfig(
activity = this,
dyteMeetingInfo = meetingInfo,
)
val dyteUIKit = DyteUIKitBuilder.build(config)
Control the meeting, and take meeting & participant actions
The
Meeting instance (referenced as
meeting below) helps you interact with
the meeting. You can get access to meeting object as follows.
val meeting = dyteUIKit.meeting
Once you have access to
meeting object you can listen to all events triggered in core-sdk.
Please read core docs
You can get the UI configuration of the meeting in progress using the
designTokens property of
Meeting.
val designTokens = dyteUIKit.designTokens
You can take actions on the meeting as well as the participants. You can also setup custom controls to that interact with the meeting in certain ways that help you send events and messages across to other participants in the meeting.
Get info about the meeting's UI configuration
val colors = designTokens.colors
val textColors = designTokens.colors.text
val brandColors = designTokens.colors.brand
val backgroundColors = designTokens.colors.background
val videoBackgroundColor = designTokens.colors.videoBackground
val statusColors = designTokens.colors.status
Get info about the plugins configured for the meeting
You can get info about the plugins configured for the meeting in progress using
the
plugins property of
Meeting.
val activePlugins = meeting.plugins.active
val allPlugins = meeting.plugins.all
Self controls inside meeting
Mic control
To turn off the mic
meeting.localUser.disableAudio()
To turn on the mic
meeting.localUser.enableAudio()
Camera control
To turn off the camera
meeting.localUser.disableVideo()
To turn on the camera
meeting.localUser.enableVideo()
Leave meeting
To leave the meeting
meeting.leaveRoom()
Get list of all participants in the meeting
You can get a list of all participants in the meeting using the
participants
property of
meeting.
val participants = meeting.participants
val active = participants.active
val joined = participants.joined
For active speaker and pinned participant in the meeting use as follows
val screenshares = participants.screenshares
val activeSpeker = participants.activeSpeaker
val pinned = participants.pinned
Controlling individual participants and actions
Dyte client SDK provide methods and properties to help you control participant actions and certain UI elements. This could include actions that affect the participant themselves as well as other participants (like a host with privileged permissions may want to control the video of other participants). This section defines all the possible properties and actions that can be taken.
To get hold of participant you want to manage, do as follows
val participant = meeting.participants.joined.find { it.id = "my_participant_id" }
Disable participant's audio stream
To remotely turn the participant's mic off, you can do
participant.disableAudio()
Check if participant's video is on
To check whether a participant's video is on (camera is turned on), you can use
val video = participant.videoEnabled;
which sets the value of
video to a boolean specifying if the camera is on or
not.
Get participant video stream
If the participant's video is on, you can get the associated video stream using
val videoStream = participant.getVideoView()
Disable participant's audio stream
To remotely turn the participant's camera off, you can do
participant.disableVideo()
Check if the participant is pinned to the grid
To check whether a participant's video is pinned to the meeting grid; by the host, by the user, by the preset, or by any other mechanism; you can use
val pinned = participant.isPinned;
which sets the value of
pinned to a boolean specifying whether the video is
pinned or not.
Pin a participant video to the grid
You can pin a participant's video to the grid using
participant.pin();
Unpin a participant video from the grid
You can unpin a participant's video from the grid using
participant.unpin();