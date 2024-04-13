DyteSetupScreen

Dyte provides a default pre-call preview UI, also known as setup screen as part of our UI components.

To use the default pre-built setup screen you can use DyteSetupFragment from our components.

fragmentManager

. beginTransaction ( )

. add ( id . fragmentContainer , DyteSetupFragment ( ) , "TAG" )

. commit ( )



If you want to break down the above for a custom UI but still want to reuse the default setup screen, use the following component.

If you want to build a custom pre-call UI, let's go to the next page to start building one.