DyteSetupScreen
Dyte provides a default pre-call preview UI, also known as setup screen as part of our UI components.
To use the default pre-built setup screen you can use
DyteSetupFragment from our components.
fragmentManager
.beginTransaction()
.add(id.fragmentContainer, DyteSetupFragment(), "TAG")
.commit()
If you want to break down the above for a custom UI but still want to reuse the default setup screen, use the following component.
If you want to build a custom pre-call UI, let's go to the next page to start building one.