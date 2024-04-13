On this page

Basic structure

We are deconstructing the default setup screen.

At the end of this group of docs, we should have the following screen built using low level components.

Let's put a basic skeleton and the initial boilerplate code.

Barebone xml needed to redner ui for self name and a button to join the meeting will look as follow:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>

< androidx.constraintlayout.widget.ConstraintLayout

....

>



< dyte.io.uikit.view.DyteLabel

android: id = " @+id/dyteLabelView "

android: layout_width = " 300dp "

android: layout_height = " 25dp "

android: text = " Join in as %s "

android: textColor = " #fff "

android: textSize = " 16sp "

/>



< dyte.io.uikit.view.DyteJoinButton

android: contentDescription = " Button for joining meeting "

android: id = " @+id/dytejoinbutton_setup_screen "

android: layout_width = " 300dp "

android: layout_height = " wrap_content "

/>



</ androidx.constraintlayout.widget.ConstraintLayout >



Now inside your setup_fragment.kt file you'll need to bind xml elements with kotlin objects, to do that:

private lateinit var joinButton : DyteJoinButton

private lateinit var selfNameDyteLabel : DyteLabel



override fun onViewCreated ( view : View , savedInstanceState : Bundle ? ) {

joinButton . activate ( meeting )

selfNameDyteLabel . text = meeting . localUser . name

}



This should give you output as following