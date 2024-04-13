Audio/video - Device Selection
To let the user choose between multiple available input / output devices, you can use the
DyteSettingsFragment or
DyteSettingsBottomsheet component
val dyteSettingsFragment = DyteSettingsFragment()
dyteSettingsFragment.show(
fragmentManager,
"SOME_TAG_HERE"
)
for video device Selection
You can access list of video devices like
meeting.localUser.getVideoDevices() and selected video device can be accessed with
meeting.localUser.getSelectedVideoDevice()
To render the video device selection you can use following code
<androidx.appcompat.widget.AppCompatSpinner
android:id="@+id/spVideoSource"
android:layout_width="0dp"
android:layout_height="48dp"
android:spinnerMode="dropdown"
/>
and on the kotlin side
val videoDevices = meeting.localUser.getVideoDevices()
val videoAdapter = ArrayAdapter(
requireContext(),
R.layout.dyte_spinner_item,
videoDevices.map { it.type.displayName },
)
videoAdapter.setDropDownViewResource(android.R.layout.simple_spinner_dropdown_item)
val selectedVideoDevice = meeting.localUser.getSelectedVideoDevice()
val selectedPosition = videoDevices.indexOfFirst { it.type == selectedVideoDevice?.type }
videoDeviceSpinner.adapter = videoAdapter
videoDeviceSpinner.onItemSelectedListener =
object : OnItemSelectedListener {
override fun onItemSelected(parent: AdapterView<*>?, view: View?, position: Int, id: Long) {
val device = videoDevices[position]
meeting.localUser.setVideoDevice(device)
}
override fun onNothingSelected(parent: AdapterView<*>?) {
// no-op
}
}
videoDeviceSpinner.setSelection(selectedPosition, false)
for audio device Selection
You can access list of audio devices like
meeting.localUser.getAudioDevices() and selected audio device can be accessed with
meeting.localUser.getSelectedAudioDevice()
To render the audio device selection you can use following code
<androidx.appcompat.widget.AppCompatSpinner
android:id="@+id/spAudioSource"
android:layout_width="0dp"
android:layout_height="48dp"
android:spinnerMode="dropdown"
/>
and on the kotlin side
val audioDevices = meeting.localUser.getAudioDevices()
val audioAdapter = ArrayAdapter(
requireContext(),
R.layout.dyte_spinner_item,
audioDevices.map { it.type.displayName },
)
audioAdapter.setDropDownViewResource(android.R.layout.simple_spinner_dropdown_item)
val selectedAudioDevice = meeting.localUser.getSelectedAudioDevice()
val selectedPosition = audioDevices.indexOfFirst { it.type == selectedAudioDevice?.type }
audioDeviceSpinner.adapter = audioAdapter
audioDeviceSpinner.onItemSelectedListener =
object : OnItemSelectedListener {
override fun onItemSelected(parent: AdapterView<*>?, view: View?, position: Int, id: Long) {
val device = audioDevices[position]
meeting.localUser.setAudioDevice(device)
}
override fun onNothingSelected(parent: AdapterView<*>?) {
// no-op
}
}
audioDeviceSpinner.setSelection(selectedPosition, false)