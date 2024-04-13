On this page

Audio/video - Device Selection

To let the user choose between multiple available input / output devices, you can use the DyteSettingsFragment or DyteSettingsBottomsheet component

val dyteSettingsFragment = DyteSettingsFragment ( )

dyteSettingsFragment . show (

fragmentManager ,

"SOME_TAG_HERE"

)



You can access list of video devices like meeting.localUser.getVideoDevices() and selected video device can be accessed with meeting.localUser.getSelectedVideoDevice()

To render the video device selection you can use following code

< androidx.appcompat.widget.AppCompatSpinner

android: id = " @+id/spVideoSource "

android: layout_width = " 0dp "

android: layout_height = " 48dp "

android: spinnerMode = " dropdown "

/>



and on the kotlin side

val videoDevices = meeting . localUser . getVideoDevices ( )

val videoAdapter = ArrayAdapter (

requireContext ( ) ,

R . layout . dyte_spinner_item ,

videoDevices . map { it . type . displayName } ,

)

videoAdapter . setDropDownViewResource ( android . R . layout . simple_spinner_dropdown_item )

val selectedVideoDevice = meeting . localUser . getSelectedVideoDevice ( )

val selectedPosition = videoDevices . indexOfFirst { it . type == selectedVideoDevice ? . type }

videoDeviceSpinner . adapter = videoAdapter

videoDeviceSpinner . onItemSelectedListener =

object : OnItemSelectedListener {

override fun onItemSelected ( parent : AdapterView < * > ? , view : View ? , position : Int , id : Long ) {

val device = videoDevices [ position ]

meeting . localUser . setVideoDevice ( device )

}



override fun onNothingSelected ( parent : AdapterView < * > ? ) {



}

}

videoDeviceSpinner . setSelection ( selectedPosition , false )



You can access list of audio devices like meeting.localUser.getAudioDevices() and selected audio device can be accessed with meeting.localUser.getSelectedAudioDevice()

To render the audio device selection you can use following code

< androidx.appcompat.widget.AppCompatSpinner

android: id = " @+id/spAudioSource "

android: layout_width = " 0dp "

android: layout_height = " 48dp "

android: spinnerMode = " dropdown "

/>



and on the kotlin side