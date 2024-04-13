On this page

Using DyteGridView

The DyteGridView is a custom Android View provided by Dyte's Android UI Kit, designed to simplify the rendering of participant videos in a meeting. It abstracts the grid handling logic, making it easy to display videos in a grid layout.

To render participant videos using DyteGridView , follow these steps:

Add DyteGridView to your layout:

< dyte.io.uikit.view.dytegrid.DyteGridViewV2

android: id = " @+id/dyte_grid_view "

android: layout_width = " match_parent "

android: layout_height = " match_parent "

/>



Activate DyteGridView: In your fragment or activity class, activate the DyteGridViewV2 by calling the activate method with an instance of DyteMobileClient .

import dyte . io . uikit . view . dytegrid . DyteGridViewV2

import io . dyte . core . DyteMobileClient



class MeetingFragment : Fragment ( ) {

private lateinit var gridView : DyteGridViewV2

private val meeting : DyteMobileClient by lazy { DyteUIKitBuilder . meeting }



override fun onViewCreated ( view : View , savedInstanceState : Bundle ? ) {

super . onViewCreated ( view , savedInstanceState )

gridView = view . findViewById ( R . id . dyte_grid_view )

gridView . activate ( meeting )

}

}



After activation, the DyteGridView will automatically render the videos of the participants present in the meeting.

While DyteGridView provides a convenient way to render participant videos, you may want to customize the UI further. In the next section, we will explore how to build your own UI to render participant videos according to your application's specific requirements.