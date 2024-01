DyteGridViewV2

The main grid component which abstracts all the grid handling logic and renders it for you.

< dyte.io.uikit.molecules.dytegrid.DyteGridViewV2

android: id = " @+id/dyte_grid_view "

android: layout_width = " match_parent "

android: layout_height = " match_parent "

/>



To setup the grid inside kotlin/Java code do as follows