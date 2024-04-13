DyteVideoDeviceSelector
A video device selector component which can be used to select video devices.
To use this component inside an xml use following syntax:
<dyte.io.uikit.view.DyteVideoDeviceSelector
android:id="@+id/videoSelector"
app:dyte_ds_label="custom label"
android:layout_width="0dp"
android:layout_height="wrap_content"
<!-- other xml attributes -->
/>
It should look like the following when rendered on the screen:
Device can be changed by clicking on the dropdown and selecting the desired device.