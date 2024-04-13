Skip to main content

DyteVideoDeviceSelector

A video device selector component which can be used to select video devices.

To use this component inside an xml use following syntax:

<dyte.io.uikit.view.DyteVideoDeviceSelector
    android:id="@+id/videoSelector"
    app:dyte_ds_label="custom label"
    android:layout_width="0dp"
    android:layout_height="wrap_content"
    <!-- other xml attributes -->
    />

It should look like the following when rendered on the screen:

Video Device Selector

Device can be changed by clicking on the dropdown and selecting the desired device.