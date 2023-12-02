Skip to main content

DyteControlBarButton

A skeleton component used for composing buttons.

<dyte.io.uikit.view.controlbars.DyteMeetingControlBarView
      android:id="@+id/dyte_control_bar_button"
      android:layout_width="wrap_content"
      android:layout_height="wrap_content"
      app:dyte_cbb_showText="true"
      app:dyte_cbb_iconSize="12sp"
      app:dyte_cbb_iconPadding="4dp"
      app:dyte_cbb_variant="button|horizontal"
      />

To setup the controlbar button inside kotlin/Java code do as follows

val buttonView = findViewById(R.id.dyte_control_bar_button)
buttonView.setOnClickListener(
  {
    // TODO: your action here
  }
)