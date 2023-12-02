DyteControlBarButton
A skeleton component used for composing buttons.
<dyte.io.uikit.view.controlbars.DyteMeetingControlBarView
android:id="@+id/dyte_control_bar_button"
android:layout_width="wrap_content"
android:layout_height="wrap_content"
app:dyte_cbb_showText="true"
app:dyte_cbb_iconSize="12sp"
app:dyte_cbb_iconPadding="4dp"
app:dyte_cbb_variant="button|horizontal"
/>
To setup the controlbar button inside kotlin/Java code do as follows
val buttonView = findViewById(R.id.dyte_control_bar_button)
buttonView.setOnClickListener(
{
// TODO: your action here
}
)