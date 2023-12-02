DyteWebinarStageToggleButton
Component that lets you add provisin for localUser to Join stage. This component internally handles operations related to Request Access, Join Stage, Cancel Request Access and Leave the stage.
<dyte.io.uikit.view.controlbarbuttons.webinarstagetogglebutton.DyteWebinarStageToggleButton
android:id="@+id/dyte_webinar_stage_toggle"
android:layout_width="wrap_content"
android:layout_height="wrap_content" />
To setup the button inside kotlin/Java code do as follows
val dyteStageToggleButton = findViewById(R.id.dyte_webinar_stage_toggle)
dyteStageToggleButton.activate(meeting)