Skip to main content

DyteWebinarStageToggleButton

Component that lets you add provisin for localUser to Join stage. This component internally handles operations related to Request Access, Join Stage, Cancel Request Access and Leave the stage.

<dyte.io.uikit.view.controlbarbuttons.webinarstagetogglebutton.DyteWebinarStageToggleButton
      android:id="@+id/dyte_webinar_stage_toggle"
      android:layout_width="wrap_content"
      android:layout_height="wrap_content" />

To setup the button inside kotlin/Java code do as follows

val dyteStageToggleButton = findViewById(R.id.dyte_webinar_stage_toggle)
dyteStageToggleButton.activate(meeting)