DyteWebinarStageToggleButton

Component that lets you add provisin for localUser to Join stage. This component internally handles operations related to Request Access, Join Stage, Cancel Request Access and Leave the stage.

< dyte.io.uikit.view.controlbarbuttons.webinarstagetogglebutton.DyteWebinarStageToggleButton

android: id = " @+id/dyte_webinar_stage_toggle "

android: layout_width = " wrap_content "

android: layout_height = " wrap_content " />



To setup the button inside kotlin/Java code do as follows