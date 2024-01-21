Introduction
Dyte's UI Kit is a prebuilt design library of UI components that makes it easy to integrate video and voice calls into any app or website within minutes.
To learn more about web components, see Web Components Overview.
Usage
The UI Kit is a design library of prebuilt UI components built on top of the core SDKs. Core SDK handles all the low-level media and network handling parts of a meeting and exposes simpler APIs to use.
Uses a layered design structure, allowing you to start with one prebuilt component and slowly go down layers and add custom UI incrementally as your needs evolve.
Use prebuilt component: You can use prebuilt
dyte-meetingcomponent to create your meeting quickly. With this component, you don't have to handle all the states, dialogs, and other aspects of managing the application. The UI kit also respect your permissions and theming configuration from the preset.
Mix and match: Use some components from our component library, build some custom components yourself. Read the basics of our component design and checkout the gallery of available components
Features
- Dyte UI Kit is built using
web components. Web Components are a built-in browser specification that enables you to develop reusable custom elements without relying on any third-party frameworks. Web components provides the following advantages:
- Encapsulation: Web components utilize Shadow DOM, which provides DOM and style encapsulation, isolating the styling of each component. This ensures that the CSS on your page does not interfere with Dyte's component styling and vice versa.
- Fast: DOM updates are very heavy, that is why React offers Virtual DOM to offer iterative updates. We also use our own Virtual DOM, but combing with Shadow DOM is even faster because styles are scoped. The browser can make assumptions about new changes to affect only one component and therefore it only needs to repaint that component.
- Third-party dependencies: There are almost no third-party dependencies, giving you complete code ownership.
- Small bundle size: The UI kit adds only 300KB (without gzipping) to your bundle size and includes everything from the meeting UI, chat, polls, emojis, plugins, host controls, and so on.
- Each component uses design tokens in conjunction with CSS variables for styling. This makes the customization super simple and easy. Other than the design tokens, we've also attempted to improve the customization options, with features like Internationalisation (i18n) and Icon Packs Support.
- In addition, we've also focused on accessibility (a11y) so that users can
easily navigate through the UI without having to move their mouse across the
screen. For example, closing dialogues with the
Escapekey and navigating through visual elements with the
Tabkey.