dyte-grid

The main grid component which abstracts all the grid handling logic and renders it for you.

< dyte-grid id = " dyte-el " > </ dyte-grid >



< script >

const el = document . getElementById ( 'dyte-el' ) ;

el . meeting = meeting ;

</ script >



< style >

dyte-grid {

height : 360 px ;

}

</ style >

