dyte-mixed-grid

A grid component which handles screenshares, plugins and participants.

<dyte-mixed-grid id="dyte-el"></dyte-mixed-grid>

<script>
  const el = document.getElementBydId('dyte-el');
  el.participants = [meeting.self];
  el.pinnedParticipants = [meeting.self];
  el.screenShareParticipants = [meeting.self];
  el.plugins = [];
</script>

<style>
  dyte-mixed-grid {
    height: 360px;
    width: 100%;
  }
</style>

Props

aspectRatio

Aspect Ratio of participant tile Format: `width:height`

Default
'16:9'
Type
string

config

UI Config

Default
defaultConfig

gap

Gap between participant tiles

Default
8
Type
number

gridSize

Grid size

Default
defaultGridSize
Type
GridSize

iconPack

Icon Pack

Default
defaultIconPack

layout

Grid Layout

Default
'row'
Type
"column" | "row"

meeting

Meeting object

participants

Participants

Default
[]

pinnedParticipants

Pinned Participants

Default
[]

plugins

Active Plugins

Default
[]

screenShareParticipants

Screenshare Participants

Default
[]

size

Size

Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"

states

States object

Type
States

t

Language

Default
useLanguage()