On this page

Reference

Ƭ DyteI18n: ( key : keyof LangDict | string & {}) => string

▸ ( key ): string

i18n helper method type

Name Type key keyof LangDict | string & {}

string

Ƭ IconPack: typeof defaultIconPack

Icon Pack object type.

Oject key denotes name of icon

Object value stores the SVG string

Ƭ LangDict: typeof defaultLanguage

Language dictionary object type

Ƭ Size: "sm" | "md" | "lg" | "xl"

Screen breakpoints

• Const defaultConfig: UIConfig

The default UI Config

• Const defaultIconPack: Object

Name Type attach string call_end string chat string checkmark string chevron_down string chevron_left string chevron_right string chevron_up string clock string copy string disconnected string dismiss string download string emoji_multiple string full_screen_maximize string full_screen_minimize string image string image_off string join_stage string leave_stage string mic_off string mic_on string more_vertical string participants string people string pin string pin_off string poll string recording string rocket string search string send string settings string share string share_screen_person string share_screen_start string share_screen_stop string speaker string spinner string spotlight string stop_recording string subtract string vertical_scroll string vertical_scroll_disabled string video_off string video_on string wand string warning string wifi string

• Const defaultLanguage: Object

Default language dictionary

Name Type audio string cancel string chat string connection string dismiss string end_meeting_for_all string full_screen string full_screen.exit string leave string leave_confirmation string left_meeting string mic_off string mic_on string page string participants string perm.sys_denied.message string perm_browser_denied string perm_denied_text string perm_denied_title string perm_sys_denied string plugins string polls string settings string setup_screen.join_in_as string setup_screen.joining_as string setup_screen.your_name string share_screen_start string share_screen_stop string stage.add_to_stage string stage.empty_host string stage.empty_host_summary string stage.empty_viewer string stage.join_cancel string stage.join_confirm string stage.join_summary string stage.join_title string stage.remove_from_stage string stage_request.accept_all string stage_request.accept_request string stage_request.approval_pending string stage_request.denied string stage_request.denied_tip string stage_request.deny_request string stage_request.header_title string stage_request.leave_stage string stage_request.leave_tip string stage_request.pending_tip string stage_request.request string stage_request.request_tip string video string video_off string video_on string waitlist.accept_all string waitlist.accept_request string waitlist.body_text string waitlist.deny_request string waitlist.header_title string

▸ extendConfig( config , baseConfig? ): UIConfig

Extend the default UI Config with your own

Name Type Description config UIConfig Your extended UI Config baseConfig? UIConfig -

UIConfig

New extended UI Config object

▸ generateConfig( oldConfig , toExtend? , options? ): Object

Generates a config with older theme value.

Name Type Description oldConfig DyteThemePresetV1 V1 Theme object toExtend? UIConfig UI Config object to extend the generated config options? ConfigOptions Options for toggling components

Object

Name Type config UIConfig data ConfigData

▸ provideDyteDesignSystem( el , tokens ): void

Provides the design system new tokens to consume values from for styling the Dyte UI Kit's UI.

Name Type Description el HTMLElement The element/node you want to provide Dyte's design system. tokens DesignTokens The design tokens you want to updated.

void

▸ sendNotification( notification ): boolean

Send notification which will be displayed in the <dyte-notifications /> component.

Name Type Description notification Notification Notification object

boolean

Return value of emitting the event