DyteI18n
Ƭ DyteI18n: (
key: keyof
LangDict |
string & {}) =>
string
Type declaration
▸ (
key):
string
i18n helper method type
Parameters
|Name
|Type
key
|keyof
LangDict |
string & {}
Returns
string
IconPack
Ƭ IconPack: typeof
defaultIconPack
Icon Pack object type.
- Oject key denotes name of icon
- Object value stores the SVG string
LangDict
Ƭ LangDict: typeof
defaultLanguage
Language dictionary object type
Size
Ƭ Size:
"sm" |
"md" |
"lg" |
"xl"
Screen breakpoints
defaultConfig
•
Const defaultConfig:
UIConfig
The default UI Config
defaultIconPack
•
Const defaultIconPack:
Object
Type declaration
|Name
|Type
attach
string
call_end
string
chat
string
checkmark
string
chevron_down
string
chevron_left
string
chevron_right
string
chevron_up
string
clock
string
copy
string
disconnected
string
dismiss
string
download
string
emoji_multiple
string
full_screen_maximize
string
full_screen_minimize
string
image
string
image_off
string
join_stage
string
leave_stage
string
mic_off
string
mic_on
string
more_vertical
string
participants
string
people
string
pin
string
pin_off
string
poll
string
recording
string
rocket
string
search
string
send
string
settings
string
share
string
share_screen_person
string
share_screen_start
string
share_screen_stop
string
speaker
string
spinner
string
spotlight
string
stop_recording
string
subtract
string
vertical_scroll
string
vertical_scroll_disabled
string
video_off
string
video_on
string
wand
string
warning
string
wifi
string
defaultLanguage
•
Const defaultLanguage:
Object
Default language dictionary
Type declaration
|Name
|Type
audio
string
cancel
string
chat
string
connection
string
dismiss
string
end_meeting_for_all
string
full_screen
string
full_screen.exit
string
leave
string
leave_confirmation
string
left_meeting
string
mic_off
string
mic_on
string
page
string
participants
string
perm.sys_denied.message
string
perm_browser_denied
string
perm_denied_text
string
perm_denied_title
string
perm_sys_denied
string
plugins
string
polls
string
settings
string
setup_screen.join_in_as
string
setup_screen.joining_as
string
setup_screen.your_name
string
share_screen_start
string
share_screen_stop
string
stage.add_to_stage
string
stage.empty_host
string
stage.empty_host_summary
string
stage.empty_viewer
string
stage.join_cancel
string
stage.join_confirm
string
stage.join_summary
string
stage.join_title
string
stage.remove_from_stage
string
stage_request.accept_all
string
stage_request.accept_request
string
stage_request.approval_pending
string
stage_request.denied
string
stage_request.denied_tip
string
stage_request.deny_request
string
stage_request.header_title
string
stage_request.leave_stage
string
stage_request.leave_tip
string
stage_request.pending_tip
string
stage_request.request
string
stage_request.request_tip
string
video
string
video_off
string
video_on
string
waitlist.accept_all
string
waitlist.accept_request
string
waitlist.body_text
string
waitlist.deny_request
string
waitlist.header_title
string
extendConfig
▸ extendConfig(
config,
baseConfig?):
UIConfig
Extend the default UI Config with your own
Parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
config
UIConfig
|Your extended UI Config
baseConfig?
UIConfig
|-
Returns
New extended UI Config object
generateConfig
▸ generateConfig(
oldConfig,
toExtend?,
options?):
Object
Generates a config with older theme value.
Parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
oldConfig
DyteThemePresetV1
|V1 Theme object
toExtend?
UIConfig
|UI Config object to extend the generated config
options?
ConfigOptions
|Options for toggling components
Returns
Object
|Name
|Type
config
UIConfig
data
ConfigData
provideDyteDesignSystem
▸ provideDyteDesignSystem(
el,
tokens):
void
Provides the design system new tokens to consume values from for styling the Dyte UI Kit's UI.
Parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
el
HTMLElement
|The element/node you want to provide Dyte's design system.
tokens
DesignTokens
|The design tokens you want to updated.
Returns
void
sendNotification
▸ sendNotification(
notification):
boolean
Send notification which will be displayed in the
<dyte-notifications /> component.
Parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
notification
Notification
|Notification object
Returns
boolean
Return value of emitting the event