dyte-dialog
A dialog component.
<dyte-button onclick="showDialog()">Show dialog</dyte-button>
<dyte-dialog id="dyte-el" open="false">
<div>
<h3>Hello!</h3>
<p>This is some text inside dialog!</p>
</div>
</dyte-dialog>
<script>
const dialog = document.getElementById('dyte-el');
dialog.addEventListener('dyteDialogClose', (open) => {
console.log('dialog closed');
});
function showDialog() {
dialog.open = true;
}
</script>
<style>
dyte-dialog > div {
width: 512px;
backgroundcolor: #000;
color: #fff;
padding: 12px;
borderradius: 8px;
}
p {
margin-bottom: 0;
}
</style>
Props
config
UI Config
Default
defaultConfig
Type
UIConfig
hideCloseButton
Whether to show the close button
Default
false
Type
boolean
iconPack
Icon pack
Default
defaultIconPack
Type
IconPack
meeting
Meeting object
Type
DyteClient
open
Whether a dialog is open or not
Default
true
Type
boolean
size
Size
Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"
states
States object
Type
States
t
Language
Default
useLanguage()
Type
DyteI18n