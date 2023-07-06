dyte-notifications
A component which handles notifications.
You can configure which notifications you want to see and which ones you want to hear. There are also certain limits which you can set as well.
This is an example which passes the default configuration for notifications.
<dyte-notifications id="dyte-el"></dyte-notifications>
<script>
const el = document.getElementById('dyte-el');
el.meeting = meeting;
el.config = {
config: {
notifications: {
participant_left: false,
},
notification_sounds: {
participant_left: false,
},
notification_duration: {
participant_left: 1000,
},
participant_joined_sound_notification_limit: 10,
participant_chat_message_sound_notification_limit: 10,
},
};
</script>
All these configurations take a specific category of notifications. Available
categories are
participant_joined,
participant_left,
participant_joined_waitlist,
chat,
polls,
webinar,
tab_sync.
Notifications Popup
It is possible to customize which activity needs to show a notification alert.
Use the
notifications configuration to update individual category of
notifications.
All categories are enabled by default.
To disable specific category of notifications set the value of the category to
false like below.
<dyte-notifications id="dyte-el"></dyte-notifications>
<script>
const config = {
notifications: {
participant_left: false,
chat: false,
tab_sync: false,
},
};
const el = document.getElementById('dyte-el');
el.meeting = meeting;
el.config = {
config,
};
</script>
Notification duration
Similar to notification popup, it is possible to customize the duration of the
notification popup displayed on screen. By using the
notification_duration
configuration, it is possible to change the duration for individual category of
notifications.
Here are the default display durations (in milliseconds)
participant_joined: 2000
participant_left: 2000
participant_joined_waitlist: 4000
chat: 2000
polls: 2000
webinar: 2000
tab_sync: 2000
To change the duration for a specific category of notifications set the value of the category to the milliseconds.
<dyte-notifications id="dyte-el"></dyte-notifications>
<script>
const config = {
notification_duration: {
participant_joined: 5000, // Show participant joined notification for 5 seconds
participant_left: 1000, // Show participant left notification for 1 second only
chat: 5000, // Show chat for 1 second only
tab_sync: 1000, // Show tab sync changes for 1 second only
},
};
const el = document.getElementById('dyte-el');
el.meeting = meeting;
el.config = {
config,
};
</script>
Notification Sound
It is possible to turn off the notification sound for specific category of notifications.
To disable sound for a specific category of notifications set the value of the
category to
false like below.
<dyte-notifications id="dyte-el"></dyte-notifications>
<script>
const config = {
notification_sounds: {
participant_left: false,
chat: false,
polls: false,
},
};
const el = document.getElementById('dyte-el');
el.meeting = meeting;
el.config = {
config,
};
</script>
Controlling sound once participants count
It is possible to disable notification / sound automatically once the number of participants cross a certain limit.
Turn off the notification sound for new chat messages after 10 participants
const config = {
participant_chat_message_sound_notification_limit: 10,
};
Turn off the notification sound for participant joined notifications after 10 participants
const config = {
participant_joined_sound_notification_limit: 10,
};
Currently the number of configurations are limited, we are adding it for more categories soon.
Props
meeting
required
Meeting object
Type
DyteClient
config
Config object
Default
defaultConfig
Type
UIConfig
iconPack
Icon pack
Default
defaultIconPack
Type
IconPack
size
Size
Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"
states
States object
Type
States
t
Language
Default
useLanguage()
Type
DyteI18n