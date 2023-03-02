On this page

A component which handles the sidebar and you can customize which sections you want, and which section you want as the default.

< dyte-sidebar default-section = " participants " id = " dyte-el " > </ dyte-sidebar >



< script >

const el = document . getElementById ( 'dyte-el' ) ;

el . meeting = meeting ;

</ script >



< style >

dyte-sidebar {

height : 360 px ;

}

</ style >



To see a mobile sidebar:

< div id = " app " >

< dyte-sidebar

view = " full-screen "

default-section = " participants "

id = " dyte-el "

> </ dyte-sidebar >

</ div >



< script >

const el = document . getElementById ( 'dyte-el' ) ;

el . meeting = meeting ;

</ script >



< style >

#app {

position : relative ;

height : 600 px ;

}



dyte-sidebar {

height : 360 px ;

max-width : 360 px ;

margin : auto ;

}

</ style >

