dyte-notification
A component which shows a notification.
You need to remove the element after you receive the
dyteNotificationDismiss event.
<dyte-notification id="dyte-el"></dyte-notification>
<script>
const el = document.getElementById('dyte-el');
el.addEventListener('dyteNotificationDismiss', (e) => {
e.target.remove();
});
el.notification = {
id: 'your-id',
message: 'Vaibhav says hi!',
image: 'https://github.com/vaibhavshn.png',
button: {
text: 'Say Hi back',
variant: 'ghost',
onClick: () => alert('Hey'),
},
};
</script>
Props
notification
required
Message
Type
Notification
iconPack
Icon pack
Default
defaultIconPack
Type
IconPack
size
Size
Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"
t
Language
Default
useLanguage()
Type
DyteI18n