dyte-notification

A component which shows a notification.

You need to remove the element after you receive the dyteNotificationDismiss event.

< dyte-notification id = " dyte-el " > </ dyte-notification >



< script >

const el = document . getElementById ( 'dyte-el' ) ;



el . addEventListener ( 'dyteNotificationDismiss' , ( e ) => {

e . target . remove ( ) ;

} ) ;



el . notification = {

id : 'your-id' ,

message : 'Vaibhav says hi!' ,

image : 'https://github.com/vaibhavshn.png' ,

button : {

text : 'Say Hi back' ,

variant : 'ghost' ,

onClick : ( ) => alert ( 'Hey' ) ,

} ,

} ;

</ script >

