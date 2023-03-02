dyte-grid-pagination
A component which allows you to change current page and view mode
of active participants list. This is reflected in the
dyte-grid component.
<dyte-grid-pagination id="dyte-el"></dyte-grid-pagination>
<script>
const el = document.getElementById('dyte-el');
el.meeting = meeting;
</script>
Props
meeting
required
Meeting object
Type
DyteClient
iconPack
Icon Pack
Default
defaultIconPack
Type
IconPack
size
Size Prop
Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"
states
States
Type
States
t
Language
Default
useLanguage()
Type
DyteI18n
variant
Variant
Default
'rounded'
Type
"grid" | "rounded" | "solid"