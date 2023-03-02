Skip to main content

dyte-grid-pagination

A component which allows you to change current page and view mode of active participants list. This is reflected in the dyte-grid component.

<dyte-grid-pagination id="dyte-el"></dyte-grid-pagination>

<script>
  const el = document.getElementById('dyte-el');
  el.meeting = meeting;
</script>

Props

meeting

required

Meeting object

iconPack

Icon Pack

Default
defaultIconPack

size

Size Prop

Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"

states

States

Type
States

t

Language

Default
useLanguage()

variant

Variant

Default
'rounded'
Type
"grid" | "rounded" | "solid"