dyte-meeting
A single component which renders an entire meeting UI.
It loads your preset and renders the UI based on it. With this component, you don't have to handle all the states, dialogs and other smaller bits of managing the application.
<dyte-meeting mode="fill" style="height: 480px; width: 100%"></dyte-meeting>
<script>
const el = document.getElementById('dyte-el');
el.meeting = meeting;
</script>
Props
meeting
required
Meeting object
Type
DyteClient
applyDesignSystem
Whether to apply the design system on the document root from config
Default
true
Type
boolean
config
UI Config
Default
defaultConfig
Type
UIConfig
gridLayout
Grid layout
Default
'row'
Type
"column" | "row"
iconPackUrl
Icon Pack URL
Type
string
leaveOnUnmount
Whether participant should leave when this component gets unmounted
Default
false
Type
boolean
loadConfigFromPreset
Whether to load config from preset
Default
true
Type
boolean
middlewares
Middlewares
Default
{}
Type
Middlewares
mode
Fill type
Default
'fixed'
Type
"fill" | "fixed"
showSetupScreen
Where to show setup screen or not
Type
boolean
size
Size
Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"
t
Language
Default
useLanguage()
Type
DyteI18n