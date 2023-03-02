On this page

dyte-meeting

A single component which renders an entire meeting UI.

It loads your preset and renders the UI based on it. With this component, you don't have to handle all the states, dialogs and other smaller bits of managing the application.

< dyte-meeting mode = " fill " style = " height : 480 px ; width : 100 % " > </ dyte-meeting >



< script >

const el = document . getElementById ( 'dyte-el' ) ;

el . meeting = meeting ;

</ script >

