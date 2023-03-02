On this page

dyte-chat-toggle

A button which toggles visibility of chat.

You need to pass the meeting object to it to see the unread messages count badge.

When clicked it emits a dyteStateUpdate event with the data:

{

activeSidebar : boolean ;

sidebar : 'chat' | 'none' ;

}



< dyte-chat-toggle size = " sm " class = " dyte-el " > </ dyte-chat-toggle >

< dyte-chat-toggle size = " lg " class = " dyte-el " > </ dyte-chat-toggle >

< dyte-chat-toggle variant = " horizontal " class = " dyte-el " > </ dyte-chat-toggle >



< script >

const elements = document . getElementsByClassName ( 'dyte-el' ) ;

for ( const el of elements ) {

el . meeting = meeting ;

}

</ script >

