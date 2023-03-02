On this page

dyte-participant-tile

A component which plays a participants video and allows for placement of components like dyte-name-tag , dyte-audio-visualizer or any other component.

< dyte-participant-tile class = " dyte-el " >

< dyte-name-tag class = " dyte-el " >

< dyte-audio-visualizer class = " dyte-el " slot = " start " > </ dyte-audio-visualizer >

</ dyte-name-tag >

</ dyte-participant-tile >



< script >

const elements = document . getElementsByClassName ( 'dyte-el' ) ;

for ( const el of elements ) {

el . participant = meeting . self ;

}

</ script >



You can change the name-tag-position to any of the supported values and change the placement of audio-visualizer in name-tag as well.

< dyte-participant-tile class = " dyte-el " name-tag-position = " bottom-center " >

< dyte-name-tag class = " dyte-el " >

< dyte-audio-visualizer class = " dyte-el " slot = " end " > </ dyte-audio-visualizer >

</ dyte-name-tag >

</ dyte-participant-tile >



It also has a few variants.

< dyte-participant-tile class = " dyte-el " variant = " gradient " >

< dyte-name-tag class = " dyte-el " >

< dyte-audio-visualizer class = " dyte-el " slot = " start " > </ dyte-audio-visualizer >

</ dyte-name-tag >

</ dyte-participant-tile >



