dyte-recording-toggle
A button which toggles recording state of a meeting.
Only a privileged user can perform this action, thus the button will not be visible for participants who don't have the permission to record a meeting.
Note that the toggle button won't be rendered if you do not have the necessary permission.
<dyte-recording-toggle size="sm" class="dyte-el"></dyte-recording-toggle>
<dyte-recording-toggle size="lg" class="dyte-el"></dyte-recording-toggle>
<dyte-recording-toggle
variant="horizontal"
class="dyte-el"
></dyte-recording-toggle>
<script>
const elements = document.getElementsByClassName('dyte-el');
for (const el of elements) {
el.meeting = meeting;
}
</script>
Props
disabled
Disable the button
Default
false
Type
boolean
iconPack
Icon pack
Default
defaultIconPack
Type
IconPack
meeting
Meeting object
Type
DyteClient
size
Size
Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"
t
Language
Default
useLanguage()
Type
DyteI18n
variant
Variant
Default
'button'
Type
"button" | "horizontal"