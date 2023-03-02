Skip to main content

dyte-recording-toggle

A button which toggles recording state of a meeting.

Only a privileged user can perform this action, thus the button will not be visible for participants who don't have the permission to record a meeting.

Note that the toggle button won't be rendered if you do not have the necessary permission.

<dyte-recording-toggle size="sm" class="dyte-el"></dyte-recording-toggle>
<dyte-recording-toggle size="lg" class="dyte-el"></dyte-recording-toggle>
<dyte-recording-toggle
  variant="horizontal"
  class="dyte-el"
></dyte-recording-toggle>

<script>
  const elements = document.getElementsByClassName('dyte-el');
  for (const el of elements) {
    el.meeting = meeting;
  }
</script>

Props

disabled

Disable the button

Default
false
Type
boolean

iconPack

Icon pack

Default
defaultIconPack

meeting

Meeting object

size

Size

Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"

t

Language

Default
useLanguage()

variant

Variant

Default
'button'
Type
"button" | "horizontal"