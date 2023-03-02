On this page

dyte-recording-toggle

A button which toggles recording state of a meeting.

Only a privileged user can perform this action, thus the button will not be visible for participants who don't have the permission to record a meeting.

Note that the toggle button won't be rendered if you do not have the necessary permission.

< dyte-recording-toggle size = " sm " class = " dyte-el " > </ dyte-recording-toggle >

< dyte-recording-toggle size = " lg " class = " dyte-el " > </ dyte-recording-toggle >

< dyte-recording-toggle

variant = " horizontal "

class = " dyte-el "

> </ dyte-recording-toggle >



< script >

const elements = document . getElementsByClassName ( 'dyte-el' ) ;

for ( const el of elements ) {

el . meeting = meeting ;

}

</ script >

