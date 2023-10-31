On this page

DyteParticipant

This module represents a single participant in the meeting. The participant object can be accessed from one of the participant lists present in the meeting.participants object. For example,

const participant1 = meeting . participants . active . get ( participantId ) ;

const participant2 = meeting . participants . joined . get ( participantId ) ;

const participant3 = meeting . participants . active . toArray ( ) [ 0 ] ;

const participant4 = meeting . participants . active

. toArray ( )

. filter ( ( p ) => p . name === 'John' ) ;



The peer ID of the participant. The participants are indexed by this ID in the participant map.

The user ID of the participant.

The name of the participant.

The picture of the participant.

The clientSpecificId of the participant.

The device configuration of the participant.

The participant's video track.

The participant's audio track.

The participant's screenshare video and audio track.

This is true if the participant's video is enabled.

This is true if the participant's audio is enabled.

This is true if the participant is screensharing.

producers created by participant

This is true if the dyte participant supports remote control.

The preset of the participant.

Denotes the participant's current stage status.

Returns true if the local participant has joined the meeting.

Returns true if the participant is pinned.

Returns participant.id if user has permission to pin participants.

Returns participant.id if user has permission to unpin participants.

Disables audio for this participant. Requires the permission to disable participant audio.

Kicks this participant from the meeting. Requires the permission to kick a participant.

Disables video for this participant. Requires the permission to disable video for a participant.

