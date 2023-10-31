Skip to main content

DyteParticipant

This module represents a single participant in the meeting. The participant object can be accessed from one of the participant lists present in the meeting.participants object. For example,

const participant1 = meeting.participants.active.get(participantId);
const participant2 = meeting.participants.joined.get(participantId);
const participant3 = meeting.participants.active.toArray()[0];
const participant4 = meeting.participants.active
  .toArray()
  .filter((p) => p.name === 'John');

this. ⏏

Kind: Exported member

this..id

The peer ID of the participant. The participants are indexed by this ID in the participant map.

this..userId

The user ID of the participant.

this..name

The name of the participant.

this..picture

The picture of the participant.

this..clientSpecificId

The clientSpecificId of the participant.

this..device

The device configuration of the participant.

this..videoTrack

The participant's video track.

this..audioTrack

The participant's audio track.

this..screenShareTracks

The participant's screenshare video and audio track.

this..videoEnabled

This is true if the participant's video is enabled.

this..audioEnabled

This is true if the participant's audio is enabled.

this..screenShareEnabled

This is true if the participant is screensharing.

this..producers

producers created by participant

this..supportsRemoteControl

This is true if the dyte participant supports remote control.

this..presetName

The preset of the participant.

this..webinarStageStatus

Deprecated

this..stageStatus

Denotes the participant's current stage status.

this..roomJoined

Returns true if the local participant has joined the meeting.

this..isPinned

Returns true if the participant is pinned.

this..pin()

Returns participant.id if user has permission to pin participants.

Kind: instance method of this.

this..unpin()

Returns participant.id if user has permission to unpin participants.

Kind: instance method of this.

this..setIsPinned()

Kind: instance method of this.

this..disableAudio()

Disables audio for this participant. Requires the permission to disable participant audio.

Kind: instance method of this.

this..kick()

Kicks this participant from the meeting. Requires the permission to kick a participant.

Kind: instance method of this.

this..disableVideo()

Disables video for this participant. Requires the permission to disable video for a participant.

Kind: instance method of this.

this..acceptJoinStageRequest()

Deprecated

Kind: instance method of this.

this..rejectRequestToJoinStage()

Deprecated

Kind: instance method of this.

this..removeFromStage()

Deprecated

Kind: instance method of this.

this..setWebinarStageStatus()

Deprecated

Kind: instance method of this.