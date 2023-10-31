DyteParticipant
This module represents a single participant in the meeting.
The participant object can be accessed from one of the participant lists
present in the
meeting.participants object. For example,
const participant1 = meeting.participants.active.get(participantId);
const participant2 = meeting.participants.joined.get(participantId);
const participant3 = meeting.participants.active.toArray()[0];
const participant4 = meeting.participants.active
.toArray()
.filter((p) => p.name === 'John');
- DyteParticipant
- this. ⏏
- .id
- .userId
- .name
- .picture
- .clientSpecificId
- .device
- .videoTrack
- .audioTrack
- .screenShareTracks
- .videoEnabled
- .audioEnabled
- .screenShareEnabled
- .producers
- .supportsRemoteControl
- .presetName
.webinarStageStatus
- .stageStatus
- .roomJoined
- .isPinned
- .pin()
- .unpin()
- .setIsPinned()
- .disableAudio()
- .kick()
- .disableVideo()
.acceptJoinStageRequest() .rejectRequestToJoinStage() .removeFromStage() .setWebinarStageStatus()
- this. ⏏
this. ⏏
Kind: Exported member
this..id
The peer ID of the participant. The participants are indexed by this ID in the participant map.
this..userId
The user ID of the participant.
this..name
The name of the participant.
this..picture
The picture of the participant.
this..clientSpecificId
The clientSpecificId of the participant.
this..device
The device configuration of the participant.
this..videoTrack
The participant's video track.
this..audioTrack
The participant's audio track.
this..screenShareTracks
The participant's screenshare video and audio track.
this..videoEnabled
This is true if the participant's video is enabled.
this..audioEnabled
This is true if the participant's audio is enabled.
this..screenShareEnabled
This is true if the participant is screensharing.
this..producers
producers created by participant
this..supportsRemoteControl
This is true if the dyte participant supports remote control.
this..presetName
The preset of the participant.
this..webinarStageStatus
Deprecated
this..stageStatus
Denotes the participant's current stage status.
this..roomJoined
Returns true if the local participant has joined the meeting.
this..isPinned
Returns true if the participant is pinned.
this..pin()
Returns
participant.id if user has permission
to pin participants.
Kind: instance method of
this.
this..unpin()
Returns
participant.id if user has permission
to unpin participants.
Kind: instance method of
this.
this..setIsPinned()
Kind: instance method of
this.
this..disableAudio()
Disables audio for this participant. Requires the permission to disable participant audio.
Kind: instance method of
this.
this..kick()
Kicks this participant from the meeting. Requires the permission to kick a participant.
Kind: instance method of
this.
this..disableVideo()
Disables video for this participant. Requires the permission to disable video for a participant.
Kind: instance method of
this.
this..acceptJoinStageRequest()
Deprecated
Kind: instance method of
this.
this..rejectRequestToJoinStage()
Deprecated
Kind: instance method of
this.
this..removeFromStage()
Deprecated
Kind: instance method of
this.
this..setWebinarStageStatus()
Deprecated
Kind: instance method of
this.