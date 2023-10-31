DyteMeta
This consists of the metadata of the meeting, such as the room name and the title.
- DyteMeta
meeting.meta.selfActiveTab
Represents the current active tab
meeting.meta.broadcastTabChanges
Represents whether current user is spotlighted
meeting.meta.viewType
The
viewType tells the type of the meeting
possible values are WEBINAR, GROUP_CALL
meeting.meta.meetingStartedTimestamp
The timestamp of the time when the meeting started.
meeting.meta.meetingTitle
The title of the meeting.
meeting.meta.joined
Deprecated
meeting.meta.roomName
The room name of the meeting.
meeting.meta.mediaConnected
Has room-node connection been made.
meeting.meta.socketConnected
This is set to true if user has successfully connected to the socket.
meeting.meta.setBroadcastTabChanges(broadcastTabChanges)
Sets current user as broadcasting tab changes
Kind: instance method of
DyteMeta
|Param
|broadcastTabChanges
meeting.meta.setSelfActiveTab(spotlightTab)
Sets current active tab for user
Kind: instance method of
DyteMeta
|Param
|spotlightTab