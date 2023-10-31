Skip to main content

This consists of the metadata of the meeting, such as the room name and the title.

meeting.meta.selfActiveTab

Represents the current active tab

meeting.meta.broadcastTabChanges

Represents whether current user is spotlighted

meeting.meta.viewType

The viewType tells the type of the meeting possible values are WEBINAR, GROUP_CALL

meeting.meta.meetingStartedTimestamp

The timestamp of the time when the meeting started.

meeting.meta.meetingTitle

The title of the meeting.

meeting.meta.joined

Deprecated

meeting.meta.roomName

The room name of the meeting.

meeting.meta.mediaConnected

Has room-node connection been made.

meeting.meta.socketConnected

This is set to true if user has successfully connected to the socket.

meeting.meta.setBroadcastTabChanges(broadcastTabChanges)

Sets current user as broadcasting tab changes

Kind: instance method of DyteMeta

Param
broadcastTabChanges

meeting.meta.setSelfActiveTab(spotlightTab)

Sets current active tab for user

Kind: instance method of DyteMeta

Param
spotlightTab