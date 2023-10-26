DyteChat
This is the chat module, which can be used to send and receive messages from the meeting.
- DyteChat
- .messages
- .channels
- .roomJoined
- .pinned
- .sendTextMessage(message)
- .sendImageMessage(image)
- .sendFileMessage(file)
- .sendMessage(message, participantIds)
- .getMessagesByUser(userId)
- .getMessagesByType(type)
- .pin(id)
- .unpin(id)
- .getMessages()
- .createChannel()
- .updateChannel()
- .sendMessageToChannel(message, channelId)
- .getChannelMembers()
- .searchMessages()
- .markLastReadMessage()
meeting.chat.messages
An array of chat messages.
meeting.chat.channels
An Array of all available channels.
meeting.chat.roomJoined
Returns true if the local participant has joined the meeting.
meeting.chat.pinned
Returns an array of pinned messages.
meeting.chat.sendTextMessage(message)
Sends a chat text message to the room.
Kind: instance method of
DyteChat
|Param
|Description
|message
|The message that must be sent to the room.
meeting.chat.sendImageMessage(image)
Sends an image message to the meeting.
Kind: instance method of
DyteChat
|Param
|Description
|image
|The image that is to be sent.
meeting.chat.sendFileMessage(file)
Sends a file to the meeting.
Kind: instance method of
DyteChat
|Param
|Description
|file
|A File object.
meeting.chat.sendMessage(message, participantIds)
Sends a message to the meeting. This method can be used to send text, image,
or file messages. The message type is determined by the key 'type' in
message
object.
Kind: instance method of
DyteChat
|Param
|Description
|message
|An object including the type and content of the message.
|participantIds
|An array including the userIds of the participants.
meeting.chat.getMessagesByUser(userId)
Returns an array of messages sent by a specific userId.
Kind: instance method of
DyteChat
|Param
|Description
|userId
|The user id of the user that sent the message.
meeting.chat.getMessagesByType(type)
Returns an array of 'text', 'image' or 'file' messages.
Kind: instance method of
DyteChat
|Param
|Description
|type
|'text', 'image', or 'file'.
meeting.chat.pin(id)
Pins a chat message
Kind: instance method of
DyteChat
|Param
|Description
|id
|ID of the message to be pinned
meeting.chat.unpin(id)
Unpins a chat message
Kind: instance method of
DyteChat
|Param
|Description
|id
|ID of the message to be unpinned
meeting.chat.getMessages()
Gets chat messages in a paginated manner
Kind: instance method of
DyteChat
meeting.chat.createChannel()
Creates a channel with specified name and userIds as members
Kind: instance method of
DyteChat
meeting.chat.updateChannel()
Updates the channel
Kind: instance method of
DyteChat
meeting.chat.sendMessageToChannel(message, channelId)
Sends a message to a channel. This method can be used to send text, image,
or file messages. The message type is determined by the key 'type' in
message
object.
Kind: instance method of
DyteChat
|Param
|Description
|message
|An object including the type and content of the message.
|channelId
|Id of the channel where you want to send the message.
meeting.chat.getChannelMembers()
returns a list of members added to the channel
Kind: instance method of
DyteChat
meeting.chat.searchMessages()
search messages
Kind: instance method of
DyteChat
meeting.chat.markLastReadMessage()
marks last read message in a channel
Kind: instance method of
DyteChat