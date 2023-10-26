DyteSelf
The DyteSelf module represents the current user, and allows to modify the state of the user in the meeting. The audio and video streams of the user can be retrieved from this module.
- DyteSelf
- .roomState
- .permissions
.suggestedTheme
- .config
- .roomJoined
- .isPinned
.webinarStageStatus
- .setName(name)
- .setupTracks(options)
- .enableAudio()
- .enableVideo()
- .updateVideoConstraints()
- .enableScreenShare()
- .updateScreenshareConstraints()
- .disableAudio()
- .disableVideo()
- .disableScreenShare()
- .getAllDevices()
- .setIsPinned()
- .pin()
- .unpin()
- .setDevice(device)
.requestToJoinStage() .withdrawRequestToJoinStage() .leaveStage() .joinStage() .setWebinarStageStatus() .disablePreview()
meeting.self.roomState
Returns the current state of room init - Inital State joined - User is in the meeting waitlisted - User is in the waitlist state rejected - User's was in the waiting room, but the entry was rejected kicked - A priveleged user removed the user from the meeting left - User left the meeting ended - The meeting was ended
meeting.self.permissions
Returns the current permission given to the user for the meeting.
meeting.self.suggestedTheme
Deprecated
meeting.self.config
Returns configuration for the meeting.
meeting.self.roomJoined
Returns true if the local participant has joined the meeting.
meeting.self.isPinned
Returns true if the current user is pinned.
meeting.self.webinarStageStatus
Deprecated
meeting.self.setName(name)
The name of the user can be set by calling this method. This will get reflected to other participants ONLY if this method is called before the room is joined.
Kind: instance method of
DyteSelf
|Param
|Description
|name
|Name of the user.
meeting.self.setupTracks(options)
Sets up the local media tracks.
Kind: instance method of
DyteSelf
|Param
|Description
|options
|The audio and video options.
|options.video
|If true, the video stream is fetched.
|options.audio
|If true, the audio stream is fetched.
meeting.self.enableAudio()
This method is used to unmute the local participant's audio.
Kind: instance method of
DyteSelf
meeting.self.enableVideo()
This method is used to start streaming the local participant's video to the meeting.
Kind: instance method of
DyteSelf
meeting.self.updateVideoConstraints()
This method is used to apply constraints to the current video stream.
Kind: instance method of
DyteSelf
meeting.self.enableScreenShare()
This method is used to start sharing the local participant's screen to the meeting.
Kind: instance method of
DyteSelf
meeting.self.updateScreenshareConstraints()
This method is used to apply constraints to the current screenshare stream.
Kind: instance method of
DyteSelf
meeting.self.disableAudio()
This method is used to mute the local participant's audio.
Kind: instance method of
DyteSelf
meeting.self.disableVideo()
This participant is used to disable the local participant's video.
Kind: instance method of
DyteSelf
meeting.self.disableScreenShare()
This method is used to stop sharing the local participant's screen.
Kind: instance method of
DyteSelf
meeting.self.getAllDevices()
Returns all media devices accessible by the local participant.
Kind: instance method of
DyteSelf
meeting.self.setIsPinned()
Kind: instance method of
DyteSelf
meeting.self.pin()
Returns
self.id if user has permission
to pin participants.
Kind: instance method of
DyteSelf
meeting.self.unpin()
Returns
self.id if user has permission
to unpin participants.
Kind: instance method of
DyteSelf
meeting.self.setDevice(device)
Change the current media device that is being used by the local participant.
Kind: instance method of
DyteSelf
|Param
|Description
|device
|The device that is to be used. A device of the same
kind will be replaced. the primary stream.
meeting.self.requestToJoinStage()
Deprecated
Kind: instance method of
DyteSelf
meeting.self.withdrawRequestToJoinStage()
Deprecated
Kind: instance method of
DyteSelf
meeting.self.leaveStage()
Deprecated
Kind: instance method of
DyteSelf
meeting.self.joinStage()
Deprecated
Kind: instance method of
DyteSelf
meeting.self.setWebinarStageStatus()
Deprecated
Kind: instance method of
DyteSelf
meeting.self.disablePreview()
Deprecated
Kind: instance method of
DyteSelf